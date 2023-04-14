India Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Strategic Overview and Technology Scope Forecast till 2030

The most recent research study on the global “India Non-alcoholic Beverages Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The traditional non-alcoholic beverages market in India has been facing challenges due to a decline in the demand for carbonated soft drinks, lack of skilled workforce, and high capital costs. However, innovations in product packaging and sizing to improve affordability and changing consumer preferences have led to a rise in the consumption of non-alcoholic beverages. The market is expected to reach INR 1,131.52 Bn by FY 2027, growing at a CAGR of ~18.69%.

The non-alcoholic beverages market in India is categorized into carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. The carbonated beverages segment is anticipated to lose market share during the forecast period, while the non-carbonated beverages segment is expected to grow exponentially due to improved health consciousness among consumers and increased affordability.

The impact of COVID-19 on the non-alcoholic beverages industry was significant, with the closing of outlets hampering the supply chain. Key industry players introduced new drinks and increased door-to-door deliveries to drive sales. During the second wave of COVID-19, there was a steep rise in the sale of non-carbonated beverages, especially in segments such as packaged drinking water, primarily because of improved health awareness. The disrupted supply chains of prominent brands during the nationwide lockdown paved the way for regional players to increase their shares in local markets.

Major market players such as Dabur Limited have introduced their offering of immunity-boosting vegan-friendly drinks, including Dabur Giloy Neem Juice, Dabur Amla Juice, and Dabur’s ImuDab Syrup, to meet the increasing demand for healthy functional drinks.

