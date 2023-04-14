India Air Conditioner Market Overall Study Report 2023-2030 | (CAGR @24.30%)

The most recent research study on the global “India Air Conditioner Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The air conditioner (AC) market in India has witnessed significant growth due to cost-effective equipment and decreasing prices of components. However, high energy consumption and fall in electricity prices are the major challenges. The market was valued at INR 293.37 Bn in FY 2021 and is expected to reach INR 991.57 Bn in FY 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~24.30% during the FY 2022 – FY 2027 period.

The market is segmented into four categories, namely split-type (wall mounted), window-type, cassette (ceiling-mounted), and tower (floor-mounted) air conditioners. The split-type AC segment dominates the market, followed by window-type ACs. The cassette AC segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to its energy- and space-efficient features. However, the demand for tower ACs from households is limited, and they mainly sell in the commercial sector due to their portability.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the AC market. Due to the nationwide lockdown, travel restrictions, workforce shortages, and disruptions in world trade and logistics, the supply chains of companies were impacted, and sales volumes dropped significantly. However, the market gained momentum in October during the festive season due to market players’ collaborations with major online and offline retail partners such as Amazon and Reliance Digital.

Major players in the Indian AC market, such as Voltas Limited, Havells India Limited, and Blue Star Limited, are making huge strides in technological advancements to cater to evolving customer preferences. Innovations such as ubiquitous sensor networks and copper condensers with anti-corrosive hydrophilic blue fins are expected to improve the efficiency of ACs.

