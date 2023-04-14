India Smartphone Market Bound to Grow at a Significant CAGR for the Assessment Period 2023-2030

The most recent research study on the global “India Smartphone Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The smartphone market in India is driven by increased purchasing power, rise in the adoption of internet and data services, and the introduction of smartphones with updated features at affordable prices. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~14.46% during the 2021-2026 period to reach a shipment volume of 304.75 million units in 2026. In 2020, Xiaomi led the business with a 27.25% shipment share, followed by Samsung (21.50%). Android smartphones account for ~95.50% of the total volume of shipment, followed by iOS smartphones at ~2.86%.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a decline in the sale of smartphones at offline stores due to lockdown measures, while the demand for smartphones surged, primarily because of remote learning and virtual social gathering. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and the Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters scheme are initiatives undertaken by the government that have influenced the smartphone market.

The pricing pattern followed by the manufacturing companies, along with exclusive online distribution, has led to a spurt in demand for smartphones, and consumers’ preference has shifted from standard feature phones to smartphones due to increased internet penetration. However, the high usage of smartphones has led to a rise in the number of cybercrimes occurring in the country, and the design and technology used by smartphone manufacturing companies have not met consumer expectations. Key players in the smartphone market in India include Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited, Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., and OPPO Mobiles India Pvt. Ltd.

