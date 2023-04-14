Aircraft De-icing Market An Insight into the Market Dynamics and Forecast in 2023-2031

The report covers a broad range of topics, providing valuable data and insights that will help you stay ahead of the competition. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to gain a competitive edge in your industry – delve into the report today and discover the wealth of information it has to offer.

The global Aircraft De-icing market is estimated to reach USD 1,571.1 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, according to a new study published by Report Ocean Market Research. The report ?Aircraft De-icing Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Fluid Type (Type-I, Type-II, Type-III, Type-IV); By Product Type (Sweepers, De-Icing Trucks, De-icing Chemicals and Fluids); By End-User; By Region: Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2026′ provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends. In 2018, the commercial aircraft segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue. In 2018, North America accounted for the majority share in the global market.

The growing instances of flight delays during winters owing to snow, along with increasing safety concerns increase the demand for Aircraft De-icing solutions. The significant rise in air traffic across the world, coupled with regulations regarding aircraft operation support the market growth. The rising need to offer a comfortable and safe traveling experience to passengers boosts the adoption of Aircraft De-icing solutions. New emerging markets, technological advancements, modernization of old airports, and evolving regulatory mandates in several countries would provide growth opportunities for Aircraft De-icing industry in the coming years.

Type I de-icing fluids are water and glycol mixtures with a glycol content of at least 80%. They also contain a corrosion inhibition package. However, they offer limited protection against further icing due to freezing precipitation. Type I fluids are usually used in conjunction with Type II, or IV as part of a two-step de-icing procedure. Type II fluids contain at least 50% glycol, and usually contain pseudoplastic thickener system which additionally protects the aircraft against re-freezing due to its film-forming properties.

In 2017, North America accounted for the highest share in the global Aircraft De-icing market. The primary factors driving the market growth in the region include harsh weather conditions in winter season, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D. The introduction of regulations regarding safety and aircraft operation, along with rising air traffic boost the market growth in North America. The increasing concerns regarding safety, modernization of old airports, and technological advancements further increase the demand of Aircraft De-icing solutions in the region.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include BASF Corporation, Global Ground Support LLC, UTC Aerospace Systems, The Dow Chemical Company, Vestergaard Company A/S, Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co, B/E Aerospace, Inc., Clariant AG, Kilfrost Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc. These companies are consistently launching new products to enhance their offerings in the Aircraft De-icing industry. With the advancement of technologies, companies are innovating and introducing new customized products to cater the growing needs of the customers. Leading companies are also acquiring other companies, and enhancing their product offerings to improve their market reach.

Market Research has segmented the global Aircraft De-icing market on the basis of fluid type, product type, end user and region:

Aircraft De-icing Fluid Type Outlook

Type I

Type II

Type III

Type IV

Aircraft De-icing Product Type Outlook

Sweepers

De-Icing Trucks

De-icing Chemicals and Fluids

Others

Aircraft De-icing End User Outlook

Commercial Aircrafts

Military Aircrafts

Aircraft De-icing Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The global Aircraft De-icing market report provides insights on the below pointers :

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Aircraft De-icing market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of Aircraft De-icing

? Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in Aircraft De-icing, cost analysis of Aircraft De-icing

