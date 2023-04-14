Aviation & Defense Cyber Security Market Size Investment Opportunities, Latest Business Updates And Forecasts To 2031

Global Aviation & Defence Cyber Security Market has valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. Aviation network security solutions are software suites designed to protect aeronautical networks, computers, and databases from cyber-attacks and unauthorized access. Technological advancements to support passenger traffic and increasing Cyber-attacks are the reasons behind the growth of the Aviation & Defence Cyber Security Market across the forecast period. For Instance: Between 2019 and 2020, there was a 530% increase in cyber-attacks reported to Euro control, while there were 775 cyberattacks on airlines in 2020 – and just 150 at airports.

Moreover, in December 2021, a cyberattack on the Belgium Ministry of Defence forced part of its computer network, including the ministry’s mail system, to shut down for several days. Hackers exploited the Log4j vulnerability to compromise the network is likely to increase the market growth for the Aviation & Defense Cyber Security during the forecast period. However, lack of knowledge and lack of skilled workforce impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Aviation & Defense Cyber Security Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the most dominant region owing to presence of established market players. Whereas, Latin America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rapid modernization and up-gradation of search and rescue equipment by governments of various countries in these regions would create lucrative growth prospects for the Aviation & Defense Cyber Security Market across the Latin American region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Honeywell International, INC

Systems, inc.

Thales Group

The Raytheon Company

Harris Corporation

Computer Sciences Corporation

BAE Systems PLC

Sita

IBM

Lockheed Martin Corporation

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Components:

Solution

Service

By Deployment:

On- Cloud

On-Premise

By Region:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

