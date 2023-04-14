Man-portable Military Electronics Market Size Latest Trends Analysis, Industry Advancement, And Forecast To 2031

Global Man-portable Military Electronics Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. In the analysis, every piece of technological gear that soldiers on foot can use is taken into account. The study includes all automated devices, excluding man-portable rockets, grenades, and missile launchers, that are installed on troops’ helmets and integrated into their body armour. However, the scope also includes the man-portable electronics that make up the launching system’s accessories, such as sniper scopes and gun sights. The increasing military spending and territory monitoring by countries throughout the world and Improvements in the field of microelectronics have led to the adoption of Man-portable Military Electronics across the forecast period.

For Instance: as per Statista in 2022, with 801 billion dollars allocated to the military in 2021, the United States was the nation with the largest military budget. That accounted for 38% of the 2.1 trillion dollars in overall military spending that year across the globe. In terms of military spending as a percentage of GDP as of 2019, the United States ranked lower than Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Russia at 3.4 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). Also, the partnership with defence industry to create exoskeleton technologies likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, satellite communication in rural places can be expensive and unstable which may impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Man-portable Military Electronics market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing military spending and territory monitoring by countries throughout the world and improvements in the field of microelectronics. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as partnerships with defence industry to create exoskeleton technologies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Man-portable Military Electronics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies Corporation)

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

Codan Limited

Elbit Systems Ltd

Saab AB

Leonardo S.p.A.

ASELSAN AS

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Communications

Intelligence Surveillance Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR)

Command and Control

Other Products

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

