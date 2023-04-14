Tactical Communication Market Size Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Rapid Growth During 2023-2031

Global Tactical Communication Market is valued approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The Tactical Communication refers to military communication in which information of orders and military intelligence, are conveyed from one command, person, or place to another in a battlefield, particularly during the conduct of combat. The increasing adoption of land-based communication systems and rising defense expenditure worldwide as well as Strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – during 2021, the defense tactical radio market worldwide estimated at USD 11.7 billion U.S. dollars, and it is projected to grow to USD 32.5 billion.

Moreover, in July 2021, Florida, USA based Domo Tactical Communications (DTC), a leader in wireless communication solution launched new Software Defined Radio 2x1W Plain (SOL8SDR2x1W-P) at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2021, Atlanta, US. This new SOL8SDR2x1W-P is designed to meet the requirements of unmanned platforms, facilitating high-speed, long-range, encrypted data links, in a low size, weight and power compact enclosure. Also, growing technological advancements in tactical communication systems and rising military expenditure in developing regions are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, scarcity of Semiconductors and high cost associated with tactical communication systems impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Tactical Communication Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing defense expenditure and presence of leading market players. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of defense sector and increasing penetration of leading market players in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Tactical Communication Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

ASELSAN A.S.

BAE Systems PLC

Cobham PLC

General Dynamics Corporation

Hanwha Corp

Iridium Communications Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Technology

SATCOM

VHF/UHF/L-Band

HF Communication

Data Link)

By Platform

Airborne

Ground

Naval,

Space

By Application

Command & Control

Intelligence

Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR)

Situational Awareness

Routine Operations)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

