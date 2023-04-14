Homeland Security Market Size Development, Demand, Healthy CAGR, Leaders And Forecast Outlook 2023-2031

Global Homeland Security Market is valued approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028.
The Homeland Security can be defined as national efforts to ensure security and safety of a homeland or Country from various threats as well as disasters such as terrorists attacks, drug and human trafficking, earthquakes, hurricanes, Cyclones, and mane made disasters among others. The growing expenditure over homeland security and rising concern over cross border disputes and civil wars as well as Strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) estimates – during Financial Year 2019, DHS received funding of USD 47.5 billion from President’s budget and it further increased to USD 52.2 billion in Financial year 2022.
Furthermore, recent strategic initiatives from public and private authorities would influence the growth of Homeland Security Market. For instance, in April 2021, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) partnered with DEFENSEWERX (DWX), a nonprofit organization focused on connecting a national network of individuals, businesses, educators and government organizations. This partnership would enable DHS S&T to leverage DWX’s network of innovation hubs co-located with Department of Defense laboratories across the country and source ideas to explore and augment ongoing S&T activities.
Moreover, in July 2021, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), together with federal partners, launched a new website to combat the threat of ransomware. StopRansomware.gov unveiled as a one-stop hub for ransomware resources for individuals, businesses, and other organizations. This new portal is intended to enable private and public organizations to mitigate their ransomware risk. Also, growing concern over data and information security coupled with rising incidences of human trafficking and smuggling are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high cost associated with homeland security solutions impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Homeland Security Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing expenditure towards homeland security and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rising concern over homeland security and increasing penetration of leading market players in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Homeland Security Market across the Asia Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Elbit Systems Ltd
General Dynamics Corporation
International Business Machines Corporation
L3harris Technologies, Inc
Leonardo Spa
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Science Applications International Corporation (Saic)
Thales Group
Unisys Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type
Border Security
Aviation Security
Maritime Security
Critical Infrastructure Security
Cyber Security
Mass Transport Security
Law Enforcement
CBRN Security
By Technology
Recognition and Surveillance Systems
AI-based Solutions
Security Platforms
By End-User
Public Sector
Private Sector
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
