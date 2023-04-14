Body Armor Market Size Top Leading Countries, Companies, Revenue, Challenges And Forecast 2031

Global Body Armor Market is valued at approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Body Armor is protective clothing meant to absorb or deflect physical strikes. Sales in the market are likely to be driven by a growing emphasis on personnel protective gear in the military and defense sectors. On the back of increased government investments in the military sectors around the world, demand for defense and security employees will grow. Furthermore, over the projection period, technical developments in ceramic plates and steel protective gear would continue to enhance sales in this segment. Rapid technical breakthroughs, as well as the widespread availability of lightweight Body Armor around the world, will propel the Body Armor industry forward. In addition, rising crime rates and mass shootings have increased the demand for Body Armor for law enforcement protection efforts. For instance, Pinnacle Armor sells Dragonskin which is made up of bulletproof ceramic sheets embedded in a flexible layer that mimics fish scales.

Over the forecast period, such advancements are projected to generate growth prospects for participants in the Body Armor industry. To acquire a competitive advantage in the market, manufacturers. are also pursuing mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. For instance- DuPont Deenside Ltd. purchased Tex Tech’s Core Matrix Technology in February 2021. It’s a monolithic fabric structure that decreases back damage while also improving ballistic performance for military and law enforcement personnel. However, issue such as reducing the weight of the Body Armor without sacrificing quality is a challenge that may impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Body Armor Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Due to the presence of one of the world’s major defense and military industries, the United States is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the North American market. For example, in 2019, the United States Army ordered more than USD 40 million in Body Armor vests and accessories from KDH Defense Systems Inc. Globally the sales of Body Armor are likely to increase over the forecast period 2022-2028, owing to a growing emphasis on personnel protective gear in the military and defense sectors.

Major market players included in this report are:

Aegis Engineering Ltd.

AR500 Armor

BAE Systems

Ballistic Body Armor Pty

Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd.

Ceradyne, Inc.

Hellweg International

Kejo Limited Company

Pacific Safety Products

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Level Outlook:

Level I

Level IIA

Level II

Level IIIA

Level III

Level IV

By Material Type:

Steel

UHMWPE

Aramid

Composite Ceramic

Others

By Product Type:

Soft Armor

Hard Armor

Accessories

By Application:

Defense

Law Enforcement Protection

Civilians

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

