LEO Satellite Market Size By Analyzing End User’s Consumption Tendency And Tactical Business Planning 2023-2031

Global LEO Satellite Market is valued approximately USD 10.66 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028. A low earth orbit (LEO) satellite is a spacecraft that orbits the planet at a lower altitude than geosynchronous satellites, typically carrying electrical equipment. Satellites in low-earth orbit (LEO) travel between 2,000 and 200 kilometers above the surface of the planet. The market is majorly driven by factors such as rise in demand for LEO-based services, increasing demand for the earth observation imagery and analytics as well as rising advancement in the technology.

For intense, Swarm Technologies launched 28, 0.25U CubeSat SpaceBEE in 2021. Similarly, SpaceX launched 49 Starlink spacecraft from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida in February 2022. These satellites added to the current LEO satellite network of over 1700 satellites in order to deliver speedier satellite internet. Also, potential in applications of space optical communications using laser beams along with the rising advancements in electric propulsion systems for LEO satellites is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, concerns over space debris and implications in supply chain of LEO satellite Market may hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global LEO Satellite Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing government support to advanced LEO satellite technologies and increasing satellite equipment expenditure to improve defence and surveillance capabilities. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. The LEO satellite Market in North America is likely to be driven by the modernization of current communication in military platforms, essential infrastructure, and law enforcement agencies employing satellite systems.

Major market player included in this report are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Airbus Defense & Space

L3harris Technologies Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (Spacex)

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (Sstl)

Thales Group

Gomspace

Planet Labs Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Large Satellite

Medium Satellite

Small Satellite

Cubesat

By Sub System:

Satellite Bus

Payloads

Solar Panels

Satellite Antenna

Others

By Application

Communication

Earth Observation & Remote Sensing

Scientific

Technology

Others

By End-User

Commercial

Government & Military

Dual-Use

By Frequency

L-Band,

S-Band

C-Band

X-Band

KA-BAND

Q/V-BAND

HF/VHF/UHF-BAND

LASER/OPTICAL-BAND

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

