Airport Aviation Security Market Size Key Priority Areas Of Action And Enhancing Risk Management Capacities 2023-2031

Global Airport Aviation Security Market is valued at approximately USD 6.429 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.42 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Airport Aviation Security is a system of security, involves many requirements which countries must address relating to effective travel document and border management, information sharing and the identification of high-risk travelers, the screening of people and cargo for security purposes to avoid threats or any destruction. Increase in the security threats,

growing commercial aviation sector has led to the adoption of Airport Aviation Security across the forecast period. For Instance: As per the IBEF (Indian Brand Equity Foundation) in October 2021, the average daily domestic passenger flight departures stood at >2,300, with the average daily domestic traffic being >283,000 air passengers. Also, with Cross-border terrorism, the adoption & demand for Airport Aviation Security is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Airport Aviation Security market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the implementation of high degree security protocols to counter growing terrorism threats. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising investment in the aviation sector, government initiatives to connect tier-II cities are responsible for lucrative growth prospects for the Airport Aviation Security market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

FLIR Systems

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Co.

Boeing Co.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

BAE Systems plc.

General Dynamics Corporation

American Science and Engineering Inc

Axis Communication AB

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Security Type:

Access control

Cyber security

Perimeter security

Screening

Surveillance

By System:

X-ray systems

Explosive Detection System (EDS) & Explosive Trace Detection (ETD)

Biological, Radioactive and Nuclear Detection

Metal detectors

By Application:

Passenger Airports

Cargo airports

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

