Taiwan faces calls by Chinese academics for fewer trade benefits

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following China’s decision to investigate what it called Taiwanese trade barriers, calls inside the communist country against trade benefits for Taiwan have been growing louder, reports said Friday (April 14).

Amid rising tension and large-scale Chinese military drills, Beijing’s Commerce Ministry accused Taiwan of establishing unfair trade barriers against Chinese products. The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) responded that 2,455 Chinese commodities had been subject to restrictions, but only due to concerns about their impact on national security and local industries.

Chinese economists have been accusing Taiwan of politicizing trade and unfair measures, per CNA. According to academics speaking in Hong Kong’s Wen Wei Po newspaper, China was importing farm produce from Taiwan under low or no tariffs, but Taipei leveled high tariffs on agricultural imports from China, hampering the development of cross-strait agriculture.

Other economists said the investigation into trade barriers would take market behavior as a starting point and allow both sides to present evidence. In a response, MAC said the Chinese call for an investigation would not be helpful to the development and advancement of bilateral trade, while it also interfered with Taiwan businesses.