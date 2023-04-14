Celebrate Earth Day at Taipei Veggie Fest

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This coming Earth Day (April 22), the Taipei Veggie Fest will return for its fourth year, with a huge lineup of great music acts, and some of the best vegetarian cuisine available in northern Taiwan.

The festival, Taipei’s longest-running and fastest-growing vegetarian festival, is an annual event that encourages socially and environmentally conscious lifestyles and art. The event will be held on Tiger Mountain, one of Taiwan’s best outdoor music venues, located north of Houshanpi Station on the Taipei MRT’s Blue Line.

This year’s Veggie Fest will feature over a dozen musical performances, with bands and DJs playing all afternoon until late in the evening on three different stages. Over 30 local businesses, artists, and organizations will be supporting the event with booths at the venue, which will include market stalls, workshops, info booths, and more.

The Taipei Veggie Fest always features a wide range of music to suit many different tastes. Over 100 musicians will attend this year's festival for what will surely be an unforgettable experience. Bands taking the main stage this year include the Funky Brothers, Infrasounds, the African drum-collective Konkonba, Higher Rootz, and Balkazar, among many others.

A press release for the event says Veggie Fest attracts between 500 and 1,000 people annually. The festival is "organized around concepts such as vegetarian food, zero-waste (reusable cups and plates), and musicians sharing similar values," the press release said.



Ozmoz performing at last year's Veggie Fest. (Taipei Veggie Fest photo)

Join the celebration of Earth, life and music, with tasty vegetarian dishes and delicious craft beers. Restaurants supporting the event on-site include Maha Kitchen, Masala Bites, Homeslice Pizza, Harley and Herbs, Hippidippi, Dino Taco, and many more. Carlsberg, Red Point Brewing, and Baby Juice, among others, will be offering drinks for festivalgoers.

After proving the viability of a festival model emphasizing plant-based and cruelty-free foods, the festival this year is turning its focus to reducing waste. Veggie Fest encourages guests to bring their own cups, plates, and utensils to the venue to avoid using single-use plastic and paper products. However, for those who forget or are unable to bring their own, cups, plates and utensils will be available to rent for the day.

This year, Veggie Fest organizers are partnering with OMNI Foods, which produces meat and seafood substitutes, and Leezen, a leading organic and health conscious retailer in Taiwan.

More information is available on the Facebook event page. Tickets upon entry on Saturday, April 22 will cost NT$700 (US$23) but advance tickets are available Indievox for only NT$600 (US$20).



Festivalgoers outside the temple on Tiger Mountain at a previous Taipei Veggie Fest. (Taipei Veggie Fest photo)



Vegetarian cakes and treats at the festival. (Taipei Veggie fest photo)