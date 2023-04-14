Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/04/14 15:05
Migrants are identified by Italian authorities as they disembark from a ship in the Sicilian port of Catania, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Italy's right...
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, right, propose a toast as they sit down for a working dinner in front of ...
Military medics give first aid to a soldier wounded in a battle in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
A child reaches up to the branches of blossoming trees at the Japanese Garden in the King Michael I park in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, April 10, 2023...
A local resident reacts to a flashlight from a police officer who persuades her to leave her home in war-hit Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednes...
A demonstrator is detained by police officers as French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch King Willem-Alexander arrive at the science faculty of the...
President Joe Biden holds a cellphone as he takes a picture with a members of the audience after making a speech about Northern Ireland's vast economi...
Hungarian men wearing folk costumes pour water onto women during a traditional a Easter Monday celebration in Holloko, Hungary, Monday, April 10, 2023...
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, second from left, scores his side's third goal past Southampton's goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu during the English Premier...
Men look at their phones walking past an army recruiting billboard with the words "Military service under contract in the armed forces", in St. Peters...
Romanian Orthodox priests and believers stand outside the Patriarchal Cathedral after an Orthodox Palm Sunday pilgrimage in Bucharest, Romania, Saturd...
Masked youth with petrol bombs are seen as Republican protesters opposed to the Good Friday Agreement parade in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Monday,...
"Costaleros", who carry on their backs the portable dais platform which supports a statue of Jesus Christ of the "Padre Jesus Nazareno" brotherhood, p...
Benfica supporters hold up team scarfs prior the Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Benfica and Inter Milan at Luz stadium ...

April 6-13, 2023

From U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland, to French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the Netherlands and the effects of the war in both Russia and Ukraine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP chief photographer Ben Curtis in Nairobi.

