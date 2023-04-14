Alexa
China prepares for Taiwan conflict with updated conscription law

Beijing's Central Military Commission announces new regulations for recruiting soldiers during wartime

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/14 14:03
Chines troops on at flag raising ceremony. 

Chines troops on at flag raising ceremony.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s Central Military Commission and its leader Xi Jinping (習近平) this week announced that China will implement a new law for recruiting soldiers during wartime, heightening fears of a potential invasion of Taiwan.

The new regulations are aimed at “optimizing conscription procedures” while prioritizing the conscription of veterans with experience in the armed forces. Additionally, on Tuesday (April 13), Xi called on China’s military forces to prepare for “actual combat,” as reported by AFP.

Most analysts see the move as legal preparation for an anticipated conflict with Taiwan. The updated guidelines comprise 11 chapters with 74 articles in total, and will come into force on May 1, reported NDTV.

A Chinese military official quoted by NDTV said the amendments to the conscription law will “ensure the normal replacement of troops and supplementary needs of soldiers in wartime.” The law also says the Central Military Commission may make additional adjustments to recruitment methods and practices as it sees fit.

News that China plans to amend its conscription law comes less than a week after it carried out naval exercises around Taiwan, which simulated a naval blockade. The recent military drills were seen as a reaction to the meeting between President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy held last week in California.
Central Military Commission
Xi Jinping
conscription
Chinese invasion
Chinese military

