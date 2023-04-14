Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Majority of Taiwanese support meeting between president, US speaker

Poll shows meeting welcomed by most Taiwanese despite China’s threats

  353
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/14 13:58
Poll on Taiwanese people’s opinion on the meeting between President Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. (AP, Taiwan News/Sophia ...

Poll on Taiwanese people’s opinion on the meeting between President Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. (AP, Taiwan News/Sophia ...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The majority of Taiwanese have expressed positive views about the meeting, hailed as historic, between President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier this month, according to a poll published on Friday (April 14).

About 61% of the respondents approved of the meeting while 21.8% said they opposed it. 11.7% did not have an opinion and 5.5% said they did not know, per the survey by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF).

People favoring the meeting outnumbered those against it in all age groups, with an overwhelming 70% in groups 25-44 saying they approved of it.

The findings suggest a tendency among the public for stronger engagement with the U.S., particularly in higher-level exchanges. The results also reflect a long-standing political predisposition in Taiwan toward the U.S. that has shaped voters, said TPOF Chairman You Ying-lung (游盈隆).

The survey was conducted between April 9-11 targeting adults ages 20 or older, generating 1,068 valid responses with a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Tsai met McCarthy in California during a stopover on her visit to Taiwan’s Central American allies amid Beijing’s protest, and was followed by retaliatory military maneuvers. Taking place concurrently with Tsai’s trip was former Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) visit to China, over which the public was divided.

Majority of Taiwanese support meeting between president, US speaker
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, right, shakes hands with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen after delivering statements to the press after a Bipartisan Leadership Meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., April 5, 2023. (AP photo)
Taiwan
TPOF
Tsai Ing-wen
Kevin McCarthy
U.S.

RELATED ARTICLES

International art directors theater surf at Taiwan Week
International art directors theater surf at Taiwan Week
2023/04/13 20:34
National Geographic Taiwan photo contest 2023 rejects bird photos
National Geographic Taiwan photo contest 2023 rejects bird photos
2023/04/13 16:03
US senator emphasizes closer US-Taiwan security cooperation
US senator emphasizes closer US-Taiwan security cooperation
2023/04/13 15:33
Poll finds Taiwan divided over China visit by ex-president
Poll finds Taiwan divided over China visit by ex-president
2023/04/13 14:01
Over 80% of Americans view China negatively, worry about Taiwan
Over 80% of Americans view China negatively, worry about Taiwan
2023/04/13 13:12