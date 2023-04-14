Alexa
Southeast Taiwan rocked by 2 earthquakes

Temblors in Taitung with maximum intensity level of 4

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/14 13:56
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.1 earthquake and a magnitude 3.6 earthquake that occurred within a minute of each other rocked Taitung at 11:54 a.m. on Friday (April 14), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the first quake was 4.2 kilometers north-northeast of Taitung County Hall, with a focal depth of 5 km. The epicenter of the second quake was 3.7 km north-northwest of Taitung County Hall, with a focal depth of 9.1 km.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The first earthquake’s intensity registered at 4 in Taitung County and at 1 in Hualien County. The second earthquake’s intensity registered at 3 in Taitung County.

No injuries or damage from the quake were reported at the time of publication.
