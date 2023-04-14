{ CAGR of 20% } Europe Agriculture Drones The Battle for Market Share: Predicting the Future of Products until 2031

The “Europe Agriculture Drones Market” has recently been analyzed in a market research report, which segments it based on Regions, Country, Company, and other Segments. Key Players are currently dominating the global market and have implemented various strategies to increase their market share and strengthen their position in the industry. This report can serve as a valuable resource for stakeholders and other participants in the global Europe Agriculture Drones market to gain a competitive advantage for their business needs.

1. Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Europe Agriculture Drones market?

Certainly. The report has taken into account the impact of both COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Europe Agriculture Drones market. These events have had a significant effect on global supply chains and the pricing of raw materials, and we have addressed their influence in detail throughout the report, particularly in dedicated chapters on the Europe Agriculture Drones industry.

2.How do you determine the list of the key players included in the report?

To provide a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape within an industry, we consider not only prominent global enterprises but also regional small and medium-sized companies that play significant roles and have the potential for growth. Our approach aims to present a complete picture of the key players in the industry.

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) that is primarily used for crop monitoring and analyzing the stages of crop growth, health, and soil variations is referred to as an agriculture drone. Drones are used for more than just crop monitoring. They are also used for spraying pesticides and fertilizers, seeding, monitoring livestock, and other tasks that improve crop yield and production.

Insights into the Market The Europe Agriculture Drones Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 20% during the forecast period, which is from 2023 to 28, as a result of the steady decline in the number of people employed in agriculture, the growing emphasis on smart farming, and the rising number of government initiatives aimed at advancing the agriculture sector. The adjustment of climatic circumstances, variance in the yearly precipitation, and declining cultivating lands have been a portion of the conspicuous elements for embracing savvy cultivating strategies in Europe.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), image processing, machine learning, big data, cloud computing, wireless sensor networks (WSNs), and a number of other technologies are gaining traction in the region as a result of the adoption of smart farming practices.

In addition, the demand for agricultural drones will rise in the coming years as a result of government initiatives to promote smart farming practices and the adoption of an agri-food 4.0 strategy. Additionally, the need for the use of drones in the agricultural sector would be attributed to the expanding global population and rising food demand.

As an outcome, robots would be extremely successful in checking crops and forestalling any sort of distortion in the development cycle. As a result, the adoption of cutting-edge farming practices and rapid technological advancements are anticipated to propel the Europe Agriculture Drones market’s rapid expansion in the coming years.

Segmentation of the Market by Drone Type:

Fixed Wing Rotary Blade Hybrid Due to their advantages of hovering and flying in both horizontal and vertical directions, the Rotary Blades drone type has grown significantly. Because it does not require a runway or launcher for take-off and landing, European customers also like this drone.

Additionally, customers in the region favor the rotary blade drone because it is available at a lower cost than the fixed-wing model. Therefore, during the forecast period, the demand for rotary blade drones is anticipated to rise in the Europe Agriculture Drones market as a result of the aforementioned characteristics and the cost-effective feature.

Based on the Use:

Monitoring of crops, soil and field analysis, planting and seeding, crop spraying, livestock monitoring, and other tasks

A significant portion of the Europe Agriculture Drone market was dedicated to crop monitoring, which was used to address a variety of issues affecting crop production, such as inclement weather, pest detection, crop health, and the status of water requirements, among other issues. The utilization of robots for crop checking helps in recognizing these provokes and permits the ranchers to make important strides like bug splashing, watering, and so on.

In addition, the application performs massive crop surveillance in a fraction of the time required by satellite imagery and manual surveillance. Further, the presence of high extra cash and expanded education rates among the ranchers of European nations has likewise pushed the reception of robots for crop checking purposes.

Based on Type of Farm:

Field crops, dairy, livestock, and other crops (such as flowers and nursery plants)

Due to their larger share of European agricultural land, field crops hold a significant share of the Europe Agriculture Drones market here. One of the major contributors to global cereal production has been Europe. In addition, the use of drones will be driven in the coming years by the annual rise in cereal production and the adoption of smart farming practices that maximize output. Cereal production in the European Union increased by 12.1 million tons in 2021, according to Eurostat.

As a result, crop monitoring, pesticide or fertilizer spraying, and other uses for drones would increase in the region in order to boost crop production and meet global and regional demand for cereals.

Geographically, the Europe Agriculture Drones Market spans the following regions:

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Of the relative multitude of nations across the district, Germany obtained a prevailing portion of the Europe Horticulture Robots market because of the developing digitalization of the farming area in the country. Digitization of agriculture is also growing as a result of increasing government efforts to grow the agricultural sector. To aid in the digitization of German agriculture, the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL) launched the “Digital Experimental Fields” in 2019.

In addition, 14 distinct research projects on a variety of topics pertaining to the agricultural industry have been initiated at various locations in Germany. As a result, farmers all over the country have been gradually adopting drones as part of an effort to encourage smart farming and digitization in order to increase crop production.

Besides, drones with better yield checking capacities give data about crop wellbeing and power ranchers to make important strides, for example, preparing, watering, and so on. It is anticipated that the demand for agriculture drones in Germany will rise as a result of the increasing emphasis placed on smart farming by customers and the government.

Trends in the Market:

Key Factor:

The adoption of agricultural drones is being driven by a labor shortage in the Europe agriculture sector. Agriculture is one of the industries that requires a large workforce to cultivate crops. Crop production in the region has largely relied on migrant laborers from African and Asian nations for Europe. However, as the number of migrant laborers in Europe has decreased over the past few years, European farmers have begun to use agricultural drones.

Demand for agricultural UAVs and drones is rising as a result of factors like the aging population, low wages, and immigration disruption during the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the European government, in 2021, a few European nations encountered an extreme deficiency of transient work in their rural areas when their presence was important to ensure and keep up with the development of spring natural products and vegetables.

Additionally, according to the European Commission, agriculture’s total labor force participation ratio decreased from 10.8 million in 2010 to 8.9 million in 2020. As a result, the use of agricultural drones will increase significantly over the forecast period in order to reduce the need for human labor when planting, applying pesticides, monitoring crops, and other tasks.

Possible Limitation:

Drones for agriculture are subject to stringent government regulations and restrictions. The agriculture drones market in Europe is expanding rapidly and is expected to expand further due to a number of driving factors. However, because crop spraying has a negative impact on the environment and violates data privacy, the government has imposed restrictions on the use of agriculture drones, limiting this expansion. Drone spraying would be ideal for European farmers, but an EU directive from 2009 on the limited use of plant protection products prohibits airborne chemical spraying.

The current legal framework in Europe differs when it comes to the application of drone technology in agriculture. Drones can be used to spray pesticides and fertilizers in Germany and other countries, while drones can only be used to monitor crops in Belgium. As a result, in the near future, with the development of new drone legislation, it may be possible to address some of these differences with a unified set of European regulations.

Table of Content:

