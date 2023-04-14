{ CAGR of 12.35% } Southeast Asia Antimicrobial Coatings Shifting Trends and Emerging Products: A Look at the Market until 2031

The “Southeast Asia Antimicrobial Coatings Market” has recently been analyzed in a market research report, which segments it based on Regions, Country, Company, and other Segments. Key Players are currently dominating the global market and have implemented various strategies to increase their market share and strengthen their position in the industry. This report can serve as a valuable resource for stakeholders and other participants in the global Southeast Asia Antimicrobial Coatings market to gain a competitive advantage for their business needs.

1. Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Southeast Asia Antimicrobial Coatings market?

Certainly. The report has taken into account the impact of both COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Southeast Asia Antimicrobial Coatings market. These events have had a significant effect on global supply chains and the pricing of raw materials, and we have addressed their influence in detail throughout the report, particularly in dedicated chapters on the Southeast Asia Antimicrobial Coatings industry.

2.How do you determine the list of the key players included in the report?

To provide a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape within an industry, we consider not only prominent global enterprises but also regional small and medium-sized companies that play significant roles and have the potential for growth. Our approach aims to present a complete picture of the key players in the industry.

Market Definition

An antimicrobial coating is a chemical-based product applied to doors, walls, food packaging, and other surfaces, to stop the growth of bacteria that can cause disease.

Insights into the Market During the Forecast Period (from 2023 to 28), the Southeast Asia Antimicrobial Coatings Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 12.35%. The factors, such as the rising use of antimicrobial coatings in consumer goods, medical devices, and other industries, and rising public awareness of the importance of using antimicrobial-based home paints to lower infection rates are significant contributors to the market’s expansion.

In addition, the adoption of these coatings by end-users to prevent the growth of microbes on surfaces that are frequently used was necessary due to the spread of infection rates among residents in the Southeast Asian region during the years 2020 and 2021 brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, the need for antimicrobial coatings is more broad in shopper merchandise enterprises, homecare items, and so on., to provide surfaces that are resistant to germs on a variety of household appliances and fixtures, including stoves, dishwashers, refrigerators, and others. Due to the rising customer awareness and fear of infections, these are also in high demand from consumer-related products like food containers. As a result, Rubbermaid, Felli, and other manufacturers of antimicrobial products, are increasingly producing packaging containers coated with antimicrobials for longer-term food storage and to prevent the growth of microbes on the surface. As a result, food packaging companies are increasingly turning to these coatings for long-lasting and environmentally friendly food storage options.

In addition, the stringent regulations that the governments of countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and others have imposed on the use of active packaging solutions, have pushed for the use of these coatings even more. For instance, the Malaysian government implemented the Malaysian Action Plan 2017-2021 in 2017 to use antimicrobial resistance coatings on packaging and surfaces to guarantee a safe and hygienic environment and reduce infection rates.

As a result, the market for antimicrobial coatings will grow in the years to come as a result of this, as large-scale dairy production facilities and food processing facilities will be encouraged to use microbial coatings to prevent the growth of microbes on packaging surfaces and increase product durability.

The adoption of metal-based antimicrobial coatings by the food and beverage and consumer goods industries is significantly rising due to their strong self-cleaning properties. Key Trends in the Market Metal-based Antimicrobial Coatings Are Gaining Traction Due to Less Chemical Composition When compared to more conventional antimicrobial coatings, these coatings have a stainless steel appearance and do not oxidize.

Because they are based on the photocatalytic effect, these coatings have a lower chemical composition, which makes them a better option for active packaging solutions in the food and beverage industry. The prominent features, such as a lower bioburden and a killing rate of around 99 percent in less than 30 minutes in the presence of UV light and within 60 minutes in the dark, may be the reason why the consumer goods industries will likely adopt it widely in the coming years.

Additionally, businesses have shifted away from metal-based coatings as a result of consumers’ growing concern about the harsh chemicals used to create them. Thus, more ventures from various areas, like food and refreshment, buyer products, and so forth., are likely to use these popular coatings to give products’ surfaces long-lasting antibacterial properties.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Antimicrobial Coatings Market in Southeast Asia COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the Antimicrobial Coatings Market due to its benefits, such as preventing bacteria from causing diseases. During COVID-19, demand for these coatings was primarily driven by hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, etc., to limit the gamble of disease. Additionally, the rise in the application of these coatings to medical equipment, including surgical instruments, outstandingly added to the income development of the market from the medical services area.

Also, consumers’ perceptions were completely changed by COVID-19, and industries switched to active packaging solutions because people were afraid of bacteria that could cause diseases. As a consequence of this, there is an increasing demand for antimicrobial coatings from both the government and the food and beverage industry in order to provide hygienically produced and packaged goods that can lower the number of infections that residents experience.

In addition, in order to guarantee the residents’ safety, the governments of South East Asian nations are gradually mandating the use of these coatings on a variety of products, including healthcare products, consumer goods, and food and beverage packaging. As a result, it is anticipated that demand for these coatings will rise in the coming years.

Market Division

In light of End Clients:

Construction, food processing, consumer goods, healthcare, automotive, and other industries (such as maritime and textiles)

Due to the widespread use of antimicrobial coatings in medical equipment and devices, the healthcare sector is anticipated to take the largest share of all of them. Hospitals must protect not only their patients and visitors but also their staff because of the higher infection rate there. Additionally, healthcare facilities in Indonesia, Malaysia, etc., are gradually utilizing these coatings for hospital interiors, devices, and other infrastructure in an effort to reduce the rate of infection. As a result, the healthcare sector’s demand for these coatings has increased more quickly.

In addition, food processing units are one of the most common end users because people are becoming more health-conscious about certified food packaging. The World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Environment Programme, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are also encouraging the packaging industry to use environmentally friendly and user-friendly packaging solutions. Consequently, supporting the anticipated demand for antimicrobial coatings from food processing facilities.

In light of Structure:

Powder Aerosol Liquid (Solvent Borne Coatings, Water-borne Coatings) Due to their ability to impart highly finished textures on the surfaces to which they are applied and their highly soluble nature, liquid coatings gained a significant share in this market. Liquid antimicrobial coatings are also in high demand in the manufacturing sector. These coatings are used in addition to lacquers, decorative paints, and surface protectors. Additionally, due to their solubility and ease of use, automotive manufacturers in the region are increasingly calling for this kind of coating. Because of this, businesses like BR Shield are increasingly producing this kind of coating to take advantage of new revenue opportunities.

The demand for liquid-based antimicrobial coatings is expected to rise in the coming years due to the expansion of automobile manufacturing in Southeast Asia by companies like Toyota, Honda, Isuzu, and Nissan.

Based on Type of Material:

Copper Silver Titanium Other (Polymeric, Zinc, and so on)

Due to their superior effectiveness against a wide range of viruses, bacteria, and other microbes, silver-based antimicrobial coatings gained a significant share of the market. The healthcare industry is the primary source of demand for these kinds of coatings, particularly for medical devices like surgical instruments, MRI and CT scanners, etc. to forestall microbial gathering.

In addition, sales of silver-based antimicrobial coatings will significantly rise in the coming years due to the growing number of advanced medical devices and healthcare facilities in the region.

Country Scenery The market expands geographically across:

Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the rest of Southeast Asia The majority of Southeast Asia’s demand for antimicrobial coatings has come from Indonesia because of the country’s numerous food packaging, automotive, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The aluminum can industry is Indonesia’s primary end user of antimicrobial coatings because the government’s ban on plastic cans has increased the use of cans in food and beverage, cosmetic, and home care products.

Due to their widespread use in decorative paints, the country’s expanding infrastructure, which includes the construction of new healthcare facilities, commercial spaces, and residential buildings, will also increase demand for these coatings in the coming years.

Trends in the Market:

Key Factor:

Increased Use of Antimicrobial Coatings in HVAC Systems to Improve Air Quality Antimicrobial coatings are frequently utilized as a shield of protection in residential buildings, offices, restaurants, public venues, and schools. However, sales of these coatings, which are designed specifically for application on the surface of HVAC products, have significantly increased in response to residents’ growing awareness of the importance of employing efficient HVAC equipment. HVAC manufacturers are increasingly using these coatings as a result of the growing demand for high-quality air-purification systems as a result of the deteriorating air quality in Southeast Asia.

Additionally, these coatings are applied to the surface of air conditioner ducts, purifying and improving air quality. In addition, specialty antimicrobial coatings designed specifically for HVAC products have been introduced by businesses like. As a result, these coatings are being used more and more in air handling systems like heating, ventilation, and so on to improve indoor air quality. has additionally upheld local market development.

Possible Limitation:

Antimicrobial coatings protect against disease-causing microbes, but their cost is moderately high and the materials they are made of contain toxic chemicals, which are limiting the growth of the market. As a result, businesses like food and beverage look for more environmentally friendly and cost-effective solutions like copper- or metal-based coatings.

Furthermore, these coatings are naturally more toxic due to the presence of biocidal chemicals. As a consequence of this, consumers are wary of using coatings of this kind, which would impede the expansion of the market over the coming years.

Learning experience:

A Possibility for Bio-Based Antimicrobial Coatings in the Region has emerged as a result of the growing inclination of the regional government and industries to utilize bio-based, sustainable products to cut CO2 emissions. Since natural extracts are used to give bio-based coatings their antimicrobial properties, the chemical composition is almost nonexistent. However, the use of a significant amount of chemicals in conventional antimicrobial coatings raises the risk to human health that chemicals pose.

Consequently, the use of bio-based or sustainable coatings becomes even more important. As a result, industries like healthcare and food packaging, are moving toward coatings made of biomaterials. Additionally, the use of bio-based coatings to form medical implants is anticipated to have a positive impact on the Southeast Asian market in the coming years due to their lower health risks.

Table of Content:

