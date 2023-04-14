{ CAGR of 5.67% } Malaysia Facility Management Market Mapping the Evolution of Products and Services: Insights for the Coming Decade 2031

Explore the comprehensive report that offers an exclusive and in-depth analysis of the niche sector. With detailed tables, figures, and charts, you can access vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape information that is crucial for making informed decisions

1. Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Malaysia Facility Management market?

Certainly. The report has taken into account the impact of both COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Malaysia Facility Management market. These events have had a significant effect on global supply chains and the pricing of raw materials, and we have addressed their influence in detail throughout the report, particularly in dedicated chapters on the Malaysia Facility Management industry.

Market Definition

Office The executives (FM) is a help that carries productivity to dealing with a structure or an office with an expert discipline by zeroing in on conveying compelling help administrations for the usefulness, wellbeing, and manageability of the structures. Cleaning, catering, building and energy management, electrical installation fitting and repair, and a wide range of other secondary services offered by businesses fit this description.

Insights into the Market The Malaysia Facility Management market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 5.67 percent over the forecast period, from 2023 to 28, as a result of the government’s goal to develop smart cities and expand the tourism industry, an increase in warehouses as a result of the growth of e-commerce, and other factors. The expanding development of smart city projects in Sabah and Sarawak, which have been promoting consistent smart city efforts by improving their public services and management systems using digital solutions, has increased the need for facility management in the country.

In smart cities, infrastructure development and upkeep might be hard and expensive. Consequently, utilizing facility management during the construction phase is essential to guaranteeing the buildings’ functionality and usability. However, ignoring these services would have long-term consequences for cities’ sustainability. As a result, the Facility Management market has benefited from the nation’s expanding use of smart cities.

In addition, Malaysia is a developing nation that invests in a variety of sectors to strengthen its economy, including robust manufacturing and service sectors as well as agriculture and community-based sectors. The World Bank’s Human Capital Index places Malaysia 55th out of 157 nations due to significant expansion in the educational, commercial, and healthcare sectors. As a result, both the educational and commercial sectors have seen an increase in demand for soft and hard facility management.

Additionally, a significant portion of the country’s investment in infrastructure development comes from rising FDI. With an estimated value of $19.5 billion, the country’s FDI accounts for approximately 70.9% of approved investments. As a result, there has been an increase in the demand for facility management in recent years.

The heightened integration of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), robotics, etc., is a key trend in the market. Escalating Use of AI and IoT in recent years, the market’s expansion has been aided by improving performance, efficiently managing documentation, and ensuring a high level of customer satisfaction.

The organization’s HVAC, security, and other systems’ operational costs are reduced as a result of the incorporation of AI algorithms, thereby enhancing their efficiency. Based on the number of employees, sensors, and data used previously, AI can also be used to optimize and plan space for businesses.

As a result, the demand for such facility management services has been rising in recent years and is anticipated to continue in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of AI and IoT technologies by FM businesses, which has largely reduced human errors in building operations and improved overall security protocols. Type-Based Market Segmentation:

The burgeoning construction of building infrastructure, particularly for residential, energy, and commercial sectors, resulting in an elevation of hard facility management services in the country supported the Malaysia Hard Facility Management market’s upward trend in 2018-19. The government of Malaysia is working to boost the country’s tourism industry. The National Tourism Policy (NTP) was launched by the Malaysian government in 2020 as a plan to support the country’s tourism industry until 2030.

In addition, Malaysia’s hospitality sector would benefit from an increase in the proportion of investors in the overall market. As a result, Malaysia’s demand for hard services like plumbing, electricity, lighting, air conditioning, and HVAC systems is expected to rise. Because hard services are a fundamental requirement for any commercial building, the tourism industry, BFSI, and small businesses are expanding construction and development.

Based on Providing Services:

Single Bundled Integrated Between 2018 and 2021, integrated services commanded a sizable share of the market due to their lower total contract costs and the capacity to access multiple services through a single contract. In addition, the country’s expanding development in a variety of sectors, such as business, retail, healthcare, and hospitality, has played a significant role in the market’s expansion of integrated services.

In addition, bundled services accounted for a sizable portion of the Malaysia Facility Management market. Bundled services include a variety of soft, physical, and administrative property management services. Industries like commercial, retail, healthcare, hospitality, and others primarily use these services. because they make individual services more affordable and make communication easier, allowing for better building management on a limited budget. The demand for facility management services is also growing in the nation in tandem with the expanding investments and construction in these sectors.

Based on the Model of Operation:

During the period of 2018 to 22 in the Malaysia Facility Management market, in-house outsourced outsourced services experienced significant growth. The improved management of assets and other services, such as catering, security, and cleaning, across different end-client areas has been the fundamental driver pushing the interest for reevaluated administrations in the country.

Implementing outsourced facility management services improves operations’ reliability and efficiency while also allowing management to concentrate on the crucial strengths and risky goals of the company. These services assign work to employees on a contractual basis.

In addition, the nation’s in-house facility management market had a small share due to high monitoring costs, a limited service portfolio, low customer satisfaction, ineffective management, and subpar service quality. Due to the limited number of employees in the in-house operating model, the overburden of activities also causes roles to overlap, resulting in inefficiencies in better organization maintenance.

Considering End Users:

Residential, commercial, and government retail, as well as education, healthcare, and hospitality industries, dominated the Malaysian facility management market in the past. The country’s increasing number of commercial projects, including the Bayan Lepas railroad project, is to blame for the expansion of the market. The Penang Development Corporation (PDC) claims that Bayan Lepas has emerged as a major draw for investors looking to establish new businesses in the city.

Therefore, the ease of migrant labor availability, low energy and labor costs, and the burgeoning investments in the expansion of commercial units across the nation are the primary factors that will boost market growth in the coming years.

Recent Changes Made by Leading Businesses in 2022:

The Ministry of Health has accepted AWC Berhad’s bid to provide facility management services for Kanser Negara Institute. Over the course of five years, the contract, which is worth USD43 million, will positively impact the AWC Group’s earnings.

Trends in the Market:

Key Factor:

Growing Financial/Banking Sector and Strong Institutional Sector Malaysia’s educational sector has seen a surge in growth in recent years in an effort to boost the country’s economy. This is because the 2020 vision of Malaysia supported the education sector in the country’s progress toward full industrialization. In addition, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) invested in private Malaysian higher secondary educational institutions in 2020 to construct new universities and schools in order to realize this vision. The primary objective of the nation is to bridge the skill gap among students and develop them into industry-ready talent capable of flourishing in the IR4.0 technology environment.

As a result, the country benefits from this development by receiving high-quality technical assistance in areas like energy management and building management, among others. In addition, the plan pushed for the construction of infrastructure facilities, enhancement of water sanitation services, effective energy management, production, and other similar initiatives. which resulted in an increase in the subsequent years’ demand for services related to facility management.

Possible Limitation:

Due to the technical skills required for upgrading and maintaining large systems like HAVC systems and other hard services, Malaysia’s lack of skilled labor has hampered the market. This is because the country needs to upgrade and maintain large systems like HAVC systems and other hard services. As a result of the industry’s technological advancements and advancements, smart HVAC systems like AI-enabled systems with sensors and smart thermostats have also emerged.

However, in the country, these services required specialized technicians as well as a workforce that was trained and certified. As a result, the market’s growth in the coming years will be stymied by a lack of skilled workers in facility management firms.

Learning experience: Malaysia Environmentally friendly power Focuses to Raise Market Development before long

The developing number of environmentally friendly power focuses in the nation is to decrease its ozone depleting substance outflow force of Gross domestic product by up to 45% by 2030 by carrying out perfect, feasible, and environmentally friendly power (RE). This would flood interest for office the board administrations before long. Additionally, the Malaysia Renewable Energy Strategy 2025 supports start-ups in the energy sector in order to meet the country’s environmental objectives.

In addition, the rising investment in clean and renewable energy sources and the government’s plan to support the decarbonization of the electricity sector in Malaysia through the 2035 milestone have aided in the establishment of new energy start-ups in the country, which are also anticipated to create an opportunity for FM services in the coming years.

The Market Research Report Provides Answers to These Key Questions:

What are the Malaysia Facility Management Market’s overall statistics or estimates (Overview, Size-by-Value, Forecast Numbers, Segmentation, and Shares)?

What are the industry’s size, growth factors, and obstacles by region?

In the Malaysia Facility Management Market, what are the most important innovations, opportunities, current and future trends, and regulations?

Based on the competitive landscape, who are the key competitors, what are their key strengths and weaknesses, and how do they perform in the Malaysia Facility Management Market?

What are the primary outcomes of the surveys that were carried out as part of the study on the Malaysia Facility Management Market?

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

