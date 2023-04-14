Qatar Air Conditioner 2031 and Beyond: A Look at the Future of Market Products

Explore the comprehensive report that offers an exclusive and in-depth analysis of the niche sector. With detailed tables, figures, and charts, you can access vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape information that is crucial for making informed decisions

The “Qatar Air Conditioner Market” has recently been analyzed in a market research report, which segments it based on Regions, Country, Company, and other Segments. Key Players are currently dominating the global market and have implemented various strategies to increase their market share and strengthen their position in the industry. This report can serve as a valuable resource for stakeholders and other participants in the Qatar Air Conditioner market to gain a competitive advantage for their business needs.

1. Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Qatar Air Conditioner market?

Certainly. The report has taken into account the impact of both COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Qatar Air Conditioner market. These events have had a significant effect on global supply chains and the pricing of raw materials, and we have addressed their influence in detail throughout the report, particularly in dedicated chapters on the Qatar Air Conditioner industry.

Growth Opportunity: Strengthening Hospitality Sector with Frequent Events and Expos

The burgeoning influx of tourists & migrants in the country augments the need for more hotels, restaurants, resorts, and shopping malls, consequently accelerating the demand for air conditioners. Besides, since the country hosts several expos and events every now-&-then, the government is actively enhancing the hospitality sector to expand tourism further.

For instance, Qatar hosted the FIFA world cup 2022, and AIR2O cooling systems and HVAC technologies are being employed in the stadiums. In order to provide an energy-efficient 100% fresh air conditioning solution to maintain appropriate temperatures and humidity, AIR2O’s flagship hybrid HVAC units were initially installed in the fan zone.

Key Trend: Introduction of Intelligent and Energy-Efficient Technologies in ACs

Many customers are switching to innovative, energy-efficient technologies to reduce energy consumption and improve sustainability. The built-in system has surpassed traditional systems in popularity because of its enhanced monitoring and smart thermostats, which provide better temperature fluctuation and cleaner air than older models. Additionally, a smartphone app allows customers to keep track of these systems’ functioning in real time. These advantages have accelerated consumer demand for modern, energy-efficient air conditioners, expected to drive growth in the sector over the coming years.

Market Segmentation

Based on End-Users,

Residential

Commercial Buildings

Retail

Health Care

Hospitality

Government & Transportation

Oil & Gas

Amongst all end-users, the Commercial sector is anticipated to dominate the Qatar Air Conditioner Market with the largest share during the forecast period. It owes principally to the massive FDIs, leading to the surge in the number of multinational companies & start-ups in the country. It, in turn, is augmenting the demand for office spaces & facility management services and positively influencing the production & sales of air conditioners.

Besides, the mounting government focus on infrastructural enhancements is portraying several construction projects related to the development & expansion of airports, metros & railway stations, centrally cooled stadiums & auditoriums, etc., and, in turn, propelling the demand for air conditioners across Qatar’s commercial sector.

Nonetheless, the Residential sector shall emerge as an opportunity area for the leading players and contribute to the overall growth of the market in Qatar through 2027. It attributes principally to the rising government inclination toward developing numerous residential complexes across the country to habitat the burgeoning population, which, in turn, is augmenting the demand for air conditioners to enhance the living experience of people.

Based on Type,

Window AC

Split AC

Floor Standing AC

Cassette AC

Packaged AC

Ducted Split AC

Centralized AC

Qatar is seeing a marked rise in demand for central air conditioners due to their remarkable benefits. The importance of centralized air conditioning in cooling indoor spaces, reducing moisture levels, and providing thermal comfort to inhabitants has increased its use in residential settings.

Additionally, it provides a stable temperature, requires little periodic maintenance, and is simple to use due to the availability of a single control panel. Furthermore, these air conditioners offer possibilities for reducing space as they don’t need ducts and merge the central heating and air systems into a single cabinet, doing away with the necessity for a separate interior furnace. Also, central ac with improved filters provide clean air.

Recent Developments in the Qatar Air Conditioner Market

For the first time in FIFA world cup history, the stadiums include cooling systems to ensure a comfortable environment for players and spectators. The 2022 World Cup projects this year included the joyful village World Cup Madinatna, Qatar; Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan; Stadium 974 & AI Thumama Stadium in Doha; and others. Gree was the official air conditioning supplier for all of these locations.

