{ CAGR of more than 10% } UAE Waste to Energy 2023 The Next Era of Product Innovation: Trends and Insights for 2031

1. Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the UAE Waste to Energy market?

Certainly. The report has taken into account the impact of both COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the UAE Waste to Energy market. These events have had a significant effect on global supply chains and the pricing of raw materials, and we have addressed their influence in detail throughout the report, particularly in dedicated chapters on the UAE Waste to Energy industry.

Market Definition

Waste-to-Energy (WTE) is the process of burning municipal solid waste (MSW) to generate energy in the form of heat or electricity. Sustainable waste management and disposal and clean power generation are its two main benefits. In order to lessen their reliance on fossil fuels and reduce their rising carbon emissions, a number of nations around the world are making significant investments in renewable energy sources.

Insights into the Market During the Forecast Period (from 2023 to 28), the UAE Waste to Energy Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 10%. The massive amounts of residential and commercial waste generated in the region as a result of urbanization, industrialization, and tourism, in addition to an increase in the region’s power consumption, account for the market’s expansion. The UAE’s efforts to reduce its reliance on oil and natural gas by producing more renewable energy and lowering its carbon emissions have also contributed to the industry’s expansion.

The UAE’s goal of achieving zero carbon emissions in the coming decades has prompted government efforts to spread awareness of sustainable electricity production and proper waste management. These efforts are further reverting to the larger installation of waste to energy plants. However, the intensive production of green gas and the plant’s incompatibility with UAE’s already-heated regions could impede market expansion.

In addition, the advantages of waste-to-energy plants, such as the generation of clean energy, efficient metal recycling, improvements to boiler design and consumption, improved metal recovery systems, and a reduction in the need for landfill sites, are some of the primary factors propelling the market’s expansion into the years to come.

Key driver:

Market Dynamics The industry has been driven by the massive volume of municipal waste used to produce alternative energy sources, which reduces landfill space. In addition, the market has grown even faster as a result of the significant depreciation caused by the region’s subsequent expansion of landfills. The rapid installation of waste-to-energy plants in major hubs and cities to provide sustainable energy and maintain the cycle of waste production and management, propelling the expansion of waste to the energy industry, has resulted from the utilization of waste that would otherwise be disposed of in landfills, causing further significant harm to the ecosystem.

Possible Limitation:

The Incompatibility of the Produced Heat with the Hot Weather of the Region Although the waste-to-energy processes are designed to reduce improper waste disposal and provide a sustainable energy source, the construction of large plants still raises concerns about the risks of pollution from incinerators that use a lot of greenhouse gases. Awareness of the potential negative effects on the environment and climate of the high concentration of greenhouse gases and large amounts of electricity produced may impede market expansion.

Additionally, because the method is not entirely sustainable for the environment, the production of polluting particles and the destruction of valuable materials could further impede market expansion. Additionally, the region’s already scorching heat makes it impossible to harness or use the heat generated during waste incineration, which could further impede the industry’s growth.

Learning experience:

United Arab Emirates Net Zero 2050 initiative The UAE’s initiative to reduce carbon emissions by 2050 has inspired market participants and the government to develop more energy and resources that are renewable and long-lasting. Similar to this, the region’s waste-to-energy projects would contribute to the Net Zero 2050 carbon emissions initiative by spreading better waste management and sustainable electricity and energy production from renewable resources.

Major players have been encouraged to open branches in the region and contribute to the cause as a result of this. For instance, Dubai Municipality announced on September 12, 2022, that 85% of the Dubai Waste Management Centre (DWMC), the largest waste-to-energy project in the world, had been completed.

The utilization of this technology would result in the generation of low-carbon energy as well as a decrease in the amount of waste that is dumped in landfills. As a result, the market participants would have an opportunity to make use of the investments made in green technology as well as other means of reducing their reliance on oil or natural gas for energy production.

Market Division

In view of Waste Kind,

Civil Waste

Horticultural Waste

Others (Interaction Squander, Clinical Waste, and so forth.)

Due to the substantial amount of municipal waste that has been accumulated over time, municipal waste is anticipated to hold the majority of the UAE Waste to Energy Market during the forecasting period. It is also helped by the ever-increasing industrialization and the large amounts of waste produced by homes, offices, shops, schools, and hotels, among other places.

Additionally, the UAE is making investments in green technologies to lessen its reliance on oil and natural gas. As a result, the region wants to generate power and use it to fuel its efforts to generate energy in the form of electricity. As a creative solution to the region’s energy source dilemma to lessen its reliance on natural oil or fossil fuels, incinerating solid waste and garbage to produce steam, which is then converted into electricity, has proven to be an effective method for producing electricity. These factors, taken as a whole, promise the industry lucrative growth opportunities.

Based on Technology, Thermal Incineration Pyrolysis Gasification Biological Physical Of all the technologies, thermal technology is expected to hold the most market share during the forecast period due to its widespread installation and use in the region and its faster and more effective energy production. In addition, new opportunities for the industry’s growth have emerged as a result of the technology’s complement to the region’s high daily waste production.

The prospects for thermal technology in the industry are further being accelerated by the region’s focus on utilizing mass-produced waste and processing it through incineration or pyrolysis to further utilize the waste’s gases for the production of clean energy. During the process, the gases are burned to turn the turbine that generates electricity, and they are filtered and treated with lime to control the release of pollutants. The technology’s divided benefits call for the industry’s expansion to be accelerated.

Territorial Projection

Geologically, the UAE Waste to Energy Market grows across:

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates Among the UAE’s aforementioned regions, Dubai has historically commanded a sizable portion of the market and is anticipated to continue this upward trend into the foreseeable future. The market extension is ascribed to the enormous measure of waste created combined with Dubai’s ability to process and lay out the biggest waste-to-energy plant nearby.

The world’s largest waste-to-energy project, which is expected to be finished by 2024, will be housed in Dubai. The goal of the project is to help the municipality achieve its goal of completely diverting waste from landfills and reducing the amount that goes there in the coming decades. The capacity to manage such a large amount of waste and construct the largest waste-to-energy plant suggests additional growth opportunities.

Recent Changes in the Waste to Energy Market in the UAE On January 30, 2023, contracts worth $14 million were awarded to Babcock & Wilcox to supply highly efficient cooling systems for UK waste to energy plants.

Veolia Environment S.A. joined BEEAH Group and Masdar to operate and maintain the region’s first waste-to-energy plant in 2022. Suez Environnement Company made the announcement on December 5, 2022, that it had successfully completed the acquisition of its former waste management assets in the United Kingdom from Veolia Environment S.A.

