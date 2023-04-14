Qatar Electric Vehicle Market 2023 The Evolution of Products in the Digital Age: A Forecast until 2031

Explore the comprehensive report that offers an exclusive and in-depth analysis of the niche sector. With detailed tables, figures, and charts, you can access vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape information that is crucial for making informed decisions

1. Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Qatar Electric Vehicle market?

Certainly. The report has taken into account the impact of both COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Qatar Electric Vehicle market. These events have had a significant effect on global supply chains and the pricing of raw materials, and we have addressed their influence in detail throughout the report, particularly in dedicated chapters on the Qatar Electric Vehicle industry.

Market Definition

To achieve their carbon-neutrality goals and contribute to a sustainable and cleaner environment, the governments of a number of nations, including Qatar, are taking a number of initiatives to promote environmentally friendly transportation. As a result, vehicles powered by fossil fuels are gradually becoming obsolete in light of the growing consumer interest in electric vehicles (EVs) and government tax breaks and incentives.

Insights into the Market During the Forecast Period (from 2023 to 28), the Qatar Electric Vehicle Market is anticipated to expand at an exponential CAGR. It is anticipated that favorable regulations, substantial R&D investments in the establishment of EV manufacturing facilities, private sector funding for EV production, and the country’s strategic location and resources will all contribute to the market’s expansion. Qatar is also actively working toward facilitating the adoption of EVs in order to cut down on its carbon emissions, as demand for EVs worldwide and government subsidies for them increase.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in September 2021 by Qatar and ABB, a Swedish?Swiss multinational corporation, to manufacture EV chargers in the country.

In addition, the nation has established targets for renewable energy and sustainability as well as diversifying substantial investments in the transition to an eco-friendly and sustainable economy. Qatar devised an EV strategy to install over 600 charging stations for electric buses for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The strategy also stated that by 2030, there will be 15 thousand public charging stations and a conversion of 25 percent of the country’s public transit bus fleet to electric power.

In addition, the electric vehicle market in Qatar is anticipated to expand by 2028 due to tax rebates, benefits like improved driving range and access to carpool lanes, as well as OEM participation in the provision of adequate charging infrastructure.

Mowasalat, Qatar’s state-owned transportation company, reported more than 700 electric buses in use in the country in June 2022. By 2030, the government intends to gradually switch to electric buses for subway connection bus services, public school buses, and public transportation buses. Mowasalat’s taxi division in Karwa also made the announcement that it will replace its combustion-powered fleet with hybrid-electric vehicles.

In addition, in order to bring EVs and HEVs to Qatar, the country is forming partnerships with a number of international automakers. The flourishing vehicle sharing administrations that offer EVs as a feature of their armadas to take care of ecologically cognizant purchasers, combined with the expanding interest for extravagance EVs in Qatar, are likewise projected to prod development in the electric vehicle industry throughout the next few years.

As a result, the electric vehicle market in Qatar is expected to be driven by the government’s strong push for green mobility, with ministries, offices, and stakeholders actively working to develop adequate infrastructure for EV charging, increase consumer awareness, and provide a wide range of EV options.

Market Dynamics The government is actively working to promote the use of renewable and green energy and to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in the country in order to achieve the sustainable mobility goals outlined in Qatar Vision 2030 by reducing carbon emissions. As a result, it is creating lucrative opportunities for foreign electric vehicle manufacturers to invest in the nation. In addition, in response to the rising demand from customers for EVs and HEVs, financial institutions are providing green financing options. As a result, the country is rapidly moving toward electric bus and taxi fleets while also encouraging consumers to choose electric vehicles, which will ultimately propel the Qatari electric vehicle market through 2028.

Lack of EV Charging Infrastructure and Expensive Imports The Qatari electric vehicle market is currently confronted with a number of difficulties as a result of the presence of a few industries, the lengthy charging times, the limited driving range, and the expensive importation of a wide variety of EVs. EV adoption is significantly lower than that of strong markets due to the fact that only a small number of car markets import them. Unless significant advancements are made in EV size, cost-effectiveness, and charging infrastructure, this aspect is likely to impede market expansion in the upcoming years.

Segmentation of the Market by Vehicle Type:

Two-wheelers, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles are the three types of vehicles that are most likely to dominate the Qatar Electric Vehicle Market from 2023 to 2028. It is primarily due to substantial infrastructure investments and the government’s EV Strategy, which aims to electrify school, public, and metro feeder buses. As a result, a number of ongoing commercial, residential, and industrial construction projects taking place all over the country are increasing the demand for various construction tools and, as a result, commercial electric vehicles.

In addition, the utility, oil & gas, cement, and metal & mining sectors’ ever-increasing need to reduce carbon footprints and the growing presence of automakers are other prominent factors anticipated to accelerate the demand for commercial electric vehicles in Qatar in the coming years.

ABB was awarded a contract in July 2021 to design, supply, test, and put into operation a new high-power charging infrastructure for one of the largest fleets of electric buses in the world in Qatar. The company will provide high-power charging infrastructure for the nation’s fleet of approximately 1,000 electric buses, which will eventually be able to carry 50,000 passengers per day.

The 19th EV charging station at Katara was unveiled in June of the same year by Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa). With a capacity of 180 KW and a direct current system, it is Qatar’s fastest charger and can fully charge an electric vehicle in less than 10 minutes.

