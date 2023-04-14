India Cloud Infrastructure Market is foreseen to grow at CAGR of 29.02% During the Forecast Period

The most recent research study on the global “India Cloud Infrastructure Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Cloud infrastructure comprises the essential components required for cloud computing, which involves the delivery of computing services such as servers, storage, software, databases, networking, and analytics to customers over the internet. Sectors such as IT, e-commerce, communication and media, telecom, manufacturing, transport, logistics, and retail have adopted cloud infrastructure to enhance their day-to-day operations. The cloud infrastructure market is segmented into Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a Service (PaaS), Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS), and cloud management and security services.

The market for cloud infrastructure in India was valued at INR 301.40 Bn in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~29.02% during the 2021-2025 period, reaching INR 1,169.23 Bn by 2025.

The need for improved infrastructure, economic benefits of using cloud computing, and government initiatives to promote digital India and IT infrastructure are some of the factors propelling market growth. Government initiatives to drive the adoption of cloud infrastructure include investment in National Optical Fibre Network (NOFN) and multiple e-governance portals, as well as governmental programs such as Digital India and Meghraj. The use of innovative technologies such as AI, machine learning, advanced analytics, and immersive media in the IT ecosystem also contributes to the seamless adoption of SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS offerings.

The cloud infrastructure market in India is one of the few sectors that has emerged strong amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With the migration to virtual operations, the demand for secure, reliable, scalable, and cost-effective technology services proliferated, leading to higher cloud adoption and cloud infrastructure spending. The demand for e-learning, telemedicine, and remote working picked up due to the growing application of cloud computing during the lockdown. Other sectors that have become highly dependent on cloud computing services are banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) and manufacturing.

Some of the prominent players operating in the cloud infrastructure market in India are Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Private Limited, Wipro Limited, Rackbank Datacenters Private Limited, Netmagic Solutions Private Limited, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google India Private Limited, IBM India Private Limited, Microsoft Corporation India Private Limited, and Oracle India Private Limited.

