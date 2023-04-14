India Point of Sale Terminal Market is expected to Exhibit a Massive CAGR of $% by 2030

The most recent research study on the global “India Point of Sale Terminal Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Point of sale (PoS) terminals are electronic devices used at retail points to conduct card payments. They are widely used in various sectors such as retail, e-commerce, hospitality, entertainment, warehouse, and healthcare. As of 2020, the retail and e-commerce sectors were the leading adopters of PoS solutions in India, occupying around 40.10% of the total PoS terminal market in terms of market revenue.

The PoS terminal market in India was valued at INR 27.47 Bn in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~13.29% between 2021 and 2025, reaching a value of INR 50.01 Bn by 2025. The growth of the PoS terminal market can be attributed to the increasing usage of near-field communicative devices, preference for contactless payment, and demand for e-commerce activities. The government’s initiatives to promote digital payment and cashless economy in the country, such as demonetization, Jan Dhan Yojana, and the establishment of micro ATMs nationally, have also contributed to the growth of the market. Technological advancements and the increasing adoption of new technologies, such as e-wallets and mobile wallets, are also leading to a revolution in the market. However, the lack of availability of adequate PoS terminals in the market hinders the further growth of the market. High installation charges and maintenance costs, as well as security concerns regarding theft, are also disrupting the stable growth in the market. Some of the prominent players operating in the market are ePaisa Services Private Limited, Ezetap Mobile Solutions Private Limited, and MobiSwipe Technologies Private Limited.

The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse impact on the PoS terminal market in India. The primary reasons behind the market disruption were the closure of retail stores for a considerable duration and the existing financial stress in the market, leading to a fall in people’s purchasing power. Implementing stringent import restrictions caused a shortage in the supply of new PoS machines. However, at present, due to the fear of social contact and gathering, people are preferring cashless and contactless methods of payment. With the growing market for digital payments over the coming years, the PoS terminal market in India is likely to expand multifold.

Some of the other prominent players operating in the market include Mswipe Technologies Private Limited, Pine Labs Finance Private Limited, Ingenico International India Private Limited, PAX Technologies Private Limited, PayU Payments Private Limited, and Verifone India Sales Private Limited.

The PoS terminal market in India is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of contactless payment, government initiatives promoting digital payment, and the adoption of new technologies. However, the market faces challenges such as the lack of availability of adequate PoS terminals and high installation and maintenance costs, which may hinder the further growth of the market.

