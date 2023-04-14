India Blood Plasma Products Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2030 | Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd. (BSV)

The most recent research study on the global “Blood Plasma Products Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Blood plasma, a major component of blood, plays a crucial role in regulating bodily functions. It constitutes around 55% of the total volume of blood and comprises more than 700 proteins and other substances. Plasma-derived products are widely used in the treatment of health problems such as haemophilia and autoimmune disorders. The global demand for plasma-derived products has been on the rise, driven by improved diagnostic facilities and the prevalence of chronic diseases.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-blood-plasma-products-market/QI042

The blood plasma products market has been experiencing steady growth over the past few years, with the market increasing at a CAGR of 11.26% during the FY 2016 to FY 2020 period. The market is expected to reach INR ~10.43 Bn by FY 2025. The immunoglobulin segment accounted for the major share of the market in 2020 and is projected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. Key players operating in the market include Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd. (BSV), Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., PlasmaGen BioSciences Private Ltd., Serum Institute of India Private Ltd., and Zydus Takeda Healthcare Private Ltd.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the plasma products market in India. The outbreak has pushed scientists to experiment with plasma therapy on infected people with the virus. This COVID-19 crisis highlighted the need for a massive supply of blood plasma for convalescent measures and treatments. Besides, India is heavily dependent on imported plasma products, which fulfil 90% of the domestic demand, leading to a significant gap between demand and supply.

In FY 2020, the immunoglobulin segment held the highest share (~46.78%) of the overall market. Immunoglobulin is used to treat various blood disorders such as primary and secondary immune deficiencies, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Based on end users, the hospital segment dominated the market in FY 2020. Clinics and other end-users segments are expected to expand at a growth rate of ~17.90% and ~24.77%, respectively, during the FY 2021 to FY 2025 period.

The demand for plasma derivative-based therapies has picked up in the wake of the pandemic, propelling market growth. According to a research study published in Blood Medicine Journal in 2016, FIX replacement therapy that comprises plasma-derived protein was found to be successful in reducing bleeding and disability in case of hemophilia B. According to the annual global survey conducted by the World Federation of hemophilia, around 50% of the world’s hemophilia population lives in India. Hemophilia is treated through factor replacement therapy, using clotting factor VIII for hemophilia A and clotting factor IX for hemophilia B.

Immunodeficiency can be caused by various chronic illnesses. Immunoglobulin, a crucial part of plasma protein, is used as first-line therapy to treat various immunologic, neurologic, and hematologic conditions. India has shown a remarkable improvement in patient care with Primary Immune Deficiencies (PIDs), and several centers of excellence in PIDs have emerged. Thus, an increase in the demand for immunoglobulin is fueling the growth of the market.

Plasma derivative-based therapy is a cost-effective solution to develop human plasma products such as antibodies and proteins in the long run. However, it is an expensive procedure that involves the complicated process of collecting plasma, which requires a large workforce. The cost of plasmapheresis equipment, complex logistics, and donor compensation are very high. Apart from that, low availability of recovered plasma is another major challenge faced by plasma product manufacturers.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-blood-plasma-products-market/QI042

What are the goals of the report?

⮞The predicted market size for the Market Industry at the conclusion of the forecast period is shown in this market report.

⮞The paper also analyses market sizes in the past and present.

⮞The charts show the year-over-year growth (percent) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given projected period based on a variety of metrics.

⮞The research contains a market overview, geographical breadth, segmentation, and financial performance of main competitors.

⮞The research evaluates the current situation of the industry in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as future growth opportunities.

⮞The study examines the future period’s growth rate, market size, and market worth.

Following Key Questions Covered in the Report Are:

● Comprehensive Evaluation of market carries customers and associations make out systems?

● Impressive Growth factors that are promising importance and constraints in the market?

● What is the current market revenue? What is the extended revenue for 2023-2027?

● What are the driving, restraining, trends, and obstacles, which will influence the estimating and development of Market?

● SWOT analysis of each critical Market key players specified along with their association details.

● What is market growth energy or accelerating market passes the projected forecast?

● Which countries will value the most astonishing share of the complete Fill Light industry in future?

● What Application/end-client categorization or Product Comprise may see incremental advancement expectation?

● What is the size of industry of dynamic countries like (Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, The Middle East and Africa) and so on?

● What major driving factors and imperatives are holding the market consistently?