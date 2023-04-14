India Beer Market is expected to represent Significant CAGR @10.89% During the Forecast Period

The most recent research study on the global “India Beer Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Alcohol consumption has become a significant part of social interactions among young people in India. The beer market is gradually gaining prominence due to an increase in disposable income, a preference for low-alcohol beverages, and growing social acceptance. Some of the major players in the market are Mohan Meakin Ltd., Arbor Brewing Company India, United Breweries Ltd. (UB Group), and B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (Bira 91).

Market Insights:

The beer market was valued at 5,533.73 million liters in 2020 and is expected to reach 9,004.74 million liters by 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.89% during the 2021-2025 period. The market’s growth is being propelled by urbanization, changes in societal perspectives, the launch of new low- and no-alcohol variant beer, and technological advancements. The introduction of online orders and doorstep delivery in certain states is also driving the market. However, the low per capita consumption rate, various government regulations, and high taxation policies in most of the states across India are deterrents to its growth.

Segment Insights:

The market can be segmented based on product type into strong, mild, and craft beer. The strong beer segment contributed the largest revenue share in 2020, while the craft beer segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The strong beer segment is expected to reach 5,728.16 million liters in terms of volume by 2025, continuing to be the dominant segment. The craft beer segment is expected to grow at a rate of 108.59% in terms of volume over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

During the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the beer market experienced a significant setback. The sale of alcoholic beverages was discontinued for about 40 days during the first two phases of the lockdown. The World Health Organization (WHO) associated alcohol consumption with weakening of immunity, further discouraging consumers from buying beer even after the ban was lifted during the third phase of lockdown. Furthermore, the introduction of a COVID cess (an additional cess to fund extra spending in the wake of the pandemic) on liquor in various states increased the prices of alcohol, including beer, by a significant margin. This increase in price has led to increased demand for low-cost inferior-quality beers over premium quality beers. However, one of the most significant positive impacts of COVID-19 lockdown is the introduction of online beer sales in certain states, such as Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Punjab. This has increased the in-home consumption of all alcoholic beverages, including beer, thereby increasing sales.

Companies Covered:

The beer market in India is highly competitive, with many local and international players operating in the market. Some of the major players in the market are Mohan Meakin Ltd., United Breweries Ltd. (UB Group), Arbor Brewing Company India, B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (Bira 91), Carlsberg India Pvt. Ltd., Gateway Brewing Company, Himalayan Ales Pvt. Ltd. (White Rhino), Molson Coors India Pvt. Ltd., Sona Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (Simba Beer), and Anheuser-Busch In Bev NV.

