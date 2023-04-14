Aerospace Bearing Market Exploring the Scope of Products in the Market till 2031

The report covers a broad range of topics, providing valuable data and insights that will help you stay ahead of the competition. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to gain a competitive edge in your industry – delve into the report today and discover the wealth of information it has to offer.

The global aerospace bearing market size was US$ 7.1 billion in 2021. The global aerospace bearing market is forecast to grow to US$ 13 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Aerospace bearings are used in aircraft to lower radial and axial stresses on rotating parts. Thus, it improves the aircraft’s fuel efficiency dramatically. These aerospace bearings are also designed to lower aircraft maintenance costs and timelines. Different types of bearings are ball bearings, plain bearings, and roller bearings, are already. All aircraft, including wide-body planes, narrow-body planes, freighters, and regional jets, use aerospace bearings.

COMPETITORS IN THE MARKET

NATIONAL PRECISION BEARING

SKF

JTEKT

RBC BEARING

AURORA BEARING

PACAMOR KUBAR BEARINGS

TIMKEN

AST BEARINGS

NEW HAMPSHIRE BALL BEARINGS

NTN

KAMAN

REXNORD

SCHAEFFLER

NSK

REGAL BELOIT.

OTHER PROMINENT PLAYERS

Factors Affecting the Aerospace Bearing Industry

The aerospace bearing market is forecast to grow due to the rapid expansion of the aviation industry globally. In addition, rising global air passenger traffic and enhanced aircraft movements are expected to boost the aerospace bearing market during the study period.

Market players in the aerospace bearings industry are highly focused on introducing lightweight and fuel-efficient solutions. Thus, it will contribute to market growth.

Increased demand for new aircraft for long-haul and short-haul flights is expected to propel the aerospace bearing market forward over the forecast period.

Growing urban population and rising disposable income will benefit the global aerospace bearing market during the study period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Aerospace Bearing Market:

The entire travel industry witnessed significant loss due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Due to the spreading virus, governments of various nations imposed travel restrictions. Thus, the aerospace bearing market also witnessed a decline in demand.

Because of the harsh conditions, the aerospace bearing market players were unable to manufacture bearings for airplanes, causing a disruption in demand and supply channels. Thus, the global aerospace bearing market growth declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

North America holds the highest market share in the aerospace bearing industry. The aerospace industry is growing rapidly in the region. In addition, Asia Pacific is forecast to register the highest CAGR due to the growing urban population. In addition, the increasing traffic in the aviation industry of both regions is driving the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The global aerospace bearing market segmentation focuses on Type, Material, Application, Aircraft Type, and Region.

Based on the type, the aerospace bearing market has been segmented into –

Roller

Ball

Plain

Based on material, the aerospace bearing market has been segmented into –

Stainless Steel

Fiber-reinforced Composites

Metal-backed

Engineered Plastics

Aluminum Alloys

Based on Application

Landing Gear

Engine

Flight Control System

Aerostructure

Based on the aircraft type, the aerospace bearing market has been segmented into –

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft

Very Large Body Aircraft

Regional Jet

Based on region, the aerospace bearing market has been segmented into –

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The global Aerospace Bearing market report provides insights on the below pointers :

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Aerospace Bearing market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of Aerospace Bearing

? Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in Aerospace Bearing, cost analysis of Aerospace Bearing

