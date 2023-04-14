India Payment Security Market will touch a new level in upcoming year with Top Key Players like | Cisco Systems, Intel Technology

The most recent research study on the global “India Payment Security Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Payment security has become increasingly important in India as more people turn to digital payment methods, including point-of-sale (PoS), mobile-based, and web-based platforms. Payment security solutions, such as encryption, point-to-point tokenization, and EMV, are used to protect digital payments and reduce fraudulent transactions in sectors including banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), education, retail, hospitality, and telecom. Domestic organizations offering payment security solutions in India include Cisco Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Intel Technology India Pvt. Ltd., and Trend Micro India Pvt. Ltd.

The payment security market in India was valued at INR 130.50 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach INR 289.90 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of ~17.79% during the period from 2021 to 2025. The steady growth in the market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of cashless payment methods and the growing fraudulent activities associated with online transactions. The market also includes the rising incidence of cyber thefts and data breaches. The government’s initiatives to promote cashless and digital economies, including the launch of the Payments Infrastructure Development Fund and the introduction of instant payment facilities like UPI and BHIM, have also driven growth in the market. However, the lack of investments from IT companies on security solutions and the high cost of adopting payment security solutions hinder the growth of the payment security market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 and the implementation of social-distancing norms have had a significant impact on the payment security market in India. Digital payment and contactless modes of transactions gained popularity among buyers during the pandemic, leading to a behavioral shift from cash-based transactions to digital payments across all categories of consumers. As a result, the risk of cybercrimes and data threats also increased. The adoption of payment security services and solutions is expected to witness multiple growth in the coming years due to the rising cyber risks.

Some of the key players in the payment security market in India include Cisco Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Intel Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Norton LifeLock India Private Limited, Trend Micro India Pvt. Ltd., Broadcom Inc., One Span, Thales Group, and Transaction Network Services.

