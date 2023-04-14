India Financial Brokerage Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR @ 7.69% | Angel Broking Limited, Geojit Financial Services Limited

The most recent research study on the global “India Financial Brokerage Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The financial brokerage industry in India is evolving to provide more advisory and wealth management services, in addition to fund-based activities such as margin funding and loans against shares. The industry has witnessed significant growth due to increased trading activities, with revenues generated from stocks, commodities, and currency. The industry operates through different business verticals, including full-service, discount, and hybrid brokerage, with full-service brokers holding the highest market share in FY 2020. However, in recent years, full-service brokers have been experiencing unstable growth, losing considerable market share to discount brokers.

The brokerage market was valued at INR 210 Bn in FY 2020, expanding at an annual growth rate of ~7.69%. Major players operating in the market include Angel Broking Limited, Geojit Financial Services Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, and Kotak Securities Limited.

The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted India’s financial market and liquidity position. While the economy was experiencing significant pressure, trading volumes in the domestic capital market started to recover after the lockdown was lifted, reaching an all-time high in July 2020.

Technological innovations are a significant driver for increasing investor participation in equity markets, with improved financial awareness leading to a 130% growth in Demat account openings. Fintech companies have played a significant role in the growth of the brokerage market, with retail investors using mobile-based trading platforms for convenience and user-friendly apps with secure platforms. The demand for portfolio diversification is also driving the industry’s growth, with brokerage firms entering into international partnerships to provide global investment services.

However, the lack of financial knowledge is a significant deterrent to the industry’s growth, with many Indians not aware of shares, stocks, and mutual funds, and ignorant of basic financial concepts such as reward-to-variability ratio, asset allocation, and diversification benefits.

