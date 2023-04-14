India Healthcare Analytics Market Analysis and Research Study With | Qure.ai, Niramai Health Analytix

The most recent research study on the global “India Healthcare Analytics Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Healthcare analytics is a part of the digital healthcare system that provides enhanced health management services using IT and effective communication tools. It helps increase the efficiency of diagnosis and treatment. The growing demand for healthcare services on account of the COVID-19 pandemic drives the market. Some of the key players in the healthcare analytics market include domestic start-ups such as Qure.ai, Niramai Health Analytix Pvt. Ltd., SigTuple Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Tricog Health India Pvt. Ltd. Foreign private companies such as IBM India Pvt. Ltd. and Microsoft Corporation India Pvt. Ltd. also operate in the market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-healthcare-analytics-market/QI042

Market insights:

The healthcare analytics market was valued at INR 19.85 Bn in 2020. It is expected to reach INR 87.26 Bn by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.74% during the 2021-2026 period. Both indigenous and global companies develop analytical solutions for healthcare. The surge in adoption of these solutions propels market growth. The government, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical companies are the major end users. Medical data analytics is expected to reduce the patient death rate by using focused tools for diagnosis and planning out proper treatment procedures.

Analytics use cases in healthcare:

Healthcare providers and pharmacies use analytics for various purposes such as training, research, and detection, diagnosis, and treatment of illness. These applications are carried out with the help of three types of analytics descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive. Descriptive analytics is used to determine contagious levels of COVID-19 by examining the rate of positive test results in a specific population.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

In the wake of the pandemic, healthcare providers, professionals, and researchers employ artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and natural language processing to track, contain, and gain a comprehensive understanding of COVID-19. AI is used to predict the severity of the disease and identify at-risk populations. It is also utilized for detecting body temperature, contact tracing, and further investigation through mobile-based applications to determine infection levels. Analytics also help in efficiently monitoring violations of COVID-19 protocols and enforcing social distancing. Data collected with the help of analytics from various sources assist in predicting future trends of disease spread and infection rate, understanding the existing situations, and making several medical decisions to control the pandemic.

The use of analytics in healthcare has been growing steadily in India, with various stakeholders adopting it to improve healthcare outcomes. However, the healthcare analytics market in India faces some challenges, such as the lack of adequate infrastructure, dearth of trained professionals, and concerns regarding data privacy and security. Despite these challenges, the market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing demand for advanced healthcare solutions, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and the ongoing digital transformation in the healthcare sector.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-healthcare-analytics-market/QI042

What are the goals of the report?

⮞The predicted market size for the Market Industry at the conclusion of the forecast period is shown in this market report.

⮞The paper also analyses market sizes in the past and present.

⮞The charts show the year-over-year growth (percent) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given projected period based on a variety of metrics.

⮞The research contains a market overview, geographical breadth, segmentation, and financial performance of main competitors.

⮞The research evaluates the current situation of the industry in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as future growth opportunities.

⮞The study examines the future period’s growth rate, market size, and market worth.

Following Key Questions Covered in the Report Are:

● Comprehensive Evaluation of market carries customers and associations make out systems?

● Impressive Growth factors that are promising importance and constraints in the market?

● What is the current market revenue? What is the extended revenue for 2023-2027?

● What are the driving, restraining, trends, and obstacles, which will influence the estimating and development of Market?

● SWOT analysis of each critical Market key players specified along with their association details.

● What is market growth energy or accelerating market passes the projected forecast?

● Which countries will value the most astonishing share of the complete Fill Light industry in future?

● What Application/end-client categorization or Product Comprise may see incremental advancement expectation?

● What is the size of industry of dynamic countries like (Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, The Middle East and Africa) and so on?

● What major driving factors and imperatives are holding the market consistently?