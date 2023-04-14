Helicopter Market An Insight into the Market: Russian Helicopters, JSC, Leonardo SPA, MD Helicopters, Inc. and Restraints in 2023-2031

The report covers a broad range of topics, providing valuable data and insights that will help you stay ahead of the competition. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to gain a competitive edge in your industry – delve into the report today and discover the wealth of information it has to offer.

The global helicopter market size was US$ 51.5 billion in 2021. The global helicopter market is forecast to grow to US$ 81.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1 % during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Competitors in the Market

• Russian Helicopters, JSC

• Leonardo SPA

• MD Helicopters, Inc.

• Robinson Helicopter Company

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

• Airbus SAS

• Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd.

• Bell Helicopter Textron

• Boeing Company

• Other prominent players

Factors Influencing the Market

In-service emergency medical (EMS), firefighting activities, and search and rescue (SAR) will be the primary factors driving the growth of the global helicopter market.

Growing demand for oil and gas rotorcrafts for various types of offshore applications will also contribute to the growth of the global helicopter market. In addition to that, wide applications of helicopters in carrying out legal compliance and for public protection will drive the helicopter market forward.

The rising demand for technological advancements, mainly in the defense sector, will benefit the global helicopter market. In addition, growing investments in the aerospace sector will drive the helicopter market forward. For instance, Honeywell unveiled its latest communication technology Aspire 200 satellite communications system, specifically designed for the Bell B429 helicopter, in 2019.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The automotive and travel industries were among the most impacted industries during the COVID-19 pandemic, which also impacted the growth of the global helicopter market. Furthermore, challenges related to the unavailability of raw materials and workforce further hampered the growth of the global helicopter market. The market also experienced a substantial downturn due to a decline in government investments. However, the demand for the military sector remained the same amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been beneficial for the global helicopter market.

Regional Analysis

North America and Europe are expected to hold the largest shares in the global helicopter market. The growth of the European market is attributed to the rising range of technological upgrades in the avionics segment. Moreover, The North American helicopter market is forecast to record a significant growth rate due to the growing range of recreational activities in the region. Furthermore, a rising range of air sports activities such as aerobatics, parachuting, and paragliding will bring lucrative growth opportunities for the market. In addition to that, the presence of several prominent industry players, such as Bell Textron, Boeing, Robinson Helicopter Company, Lockheed Martin, MD Helicopters, etc., will drive the helicopter market forward. Further, the contribution of long-term strategic partnerships will benefit the market in the coming years. For instance, MD Helicopters, Inc. and the U.S. Army inked a partnership agreement in 2020 with the aim to provide logistics support for the MD 530F Cayuse Warrior reconnaissance and light attack helicopter fleet for Afghanistan Air Force. Thus, such agreements will be beneficial for the helicopter market during the study period.

Market Segmentation

The global helicopter market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type:

• Light

• Medium

• Heavy

• very large

By Application:

• Civil & Commercial

• Military

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

