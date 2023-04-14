India Fintech Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR @24.56% During Forecast Period

The most recent research study on the global “India Fintech Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Fintech is one of the fastest-growing technology segments in India, revolutionizing various applications such as loans, payments, stock trading, and credit scoring. As of 2020, India accounted for the highest fintech adoption rate globally (87%) and is the biggest destination for investment deals worldwide. Major cities such as Mumbai, Gurugram, Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Hyderabad are among the top fintech destinations in the country, with Mumbai and Bengaluru together representing around 42% of the fintech hub in India.

Market Insights:

The fintech market in India was valued at INR 2.30 Trn in 2020, and it is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 24.56% between 2021 and 2026 to reach INR 8.35 Trn by 2026. The growth of the fintech industry is propelled by several factors, including increased penetration of the internet and smartphones, rising partnerships between fixed service incumbents and fintech companies, funding through the Start-up India initiative, financial inclusion and enablement, tax and surcharge relaxation, and financial support to promote digital payments.

In addition, major economic interventions such as demonetization, promotion of digital payments through the Digital India campaign, and cashless economy movements have fueled the use of fintech in India. However, complex regulatory and compliance laws, concerns regarding data security, and the threat of cybercrime are a few of the factors that impede growth.

The major players operating in the Indian fintech market include PhonePe Private Limited, One97 Communications Limited (Paytm), One Mobikwik System Private Limited (Mobikwik), and PolicyBazar.com.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The fintech market in India has been positively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With the onset of the pandemic, the fintech sector became the forefront of the country’s financial inclusion struggle. The adoption of digital payments and lending surged, with the market witnessing around a 40% rise in the number of digital transactions amid the lockdown. Owing to the fear of public gathering, people started shifting from traditional financial methods to cashless and digital methods of payment. The InsurTech segment experienced significant growth as people increasingly adopted life and health insurances. The market is expected to develop substantially with the surge in digital payments and other financial technology solutions.

Companies covered:

The major fintech companies operating in the Indian market include ET Money, Ezetap, Freecharge Payment Technologies Private Limited, Mswipe Technologies Private Limited, One Mobikwik System Private Limited, One97 Communications Limited, PhonePe Private Limited, Pine Labs Private Limited, PolicyBazar.com, and PayU Payments Private Limited. These companies offer a wide range of fintech services and have been at the forefront of the industry’s growth in India.

