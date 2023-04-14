India E-Pharmacy Market Recent Opportunities and Demand During 2023-2030 | (CAGR @ 44.99%)

The most recent research study on the global “India E-Pharmacy Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

In recent years, e-pharmacy has emerged as a more convenient and efficient approach for consumers, providing superior customer solutions over physical counterparts. The e-pharmacy market in India was valued at INR 50.71 Bn in 2020, and it is expected to reach INR 458.14 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of ~44.99% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

The market is categorized into two segments: chronic and acute therapy. The chronic therapy segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for 63.42% of the revenue, while the acute therapy segment is expected to achieve promising growth during the forecast period.

Increased penetration of the internet and smartphones, prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and government initiatives have fueled the growth of the e-pharmacy market. However, factors such as discounts impacting profitability, data breaches and cybercrime, pharmacovigilance, and bottleneck in the supply network impede its development.

Several start-ups, leading e-commerce companies, and traditional brick-and-mortar stores have entered the market, attracted by its immense growth potential. In 2020, major players such as Amazon, Reliance, and Tata entered the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the nationwide healthcare system and severely impacted online pharmacy. However, e-commerce platforms such as e-pharmacy have developed more in this situation. The market witnessed a huge spike in sales during the second wave and is expected to rise again when the third wave hits. Creating alliances with local pharmacy retailers enabled key players to address the gaps in their last-mile deliveries. Measures such as collaborating with e-payment platforms were taken to ensure safe and convenient transactions, thereby attracting cashbacks, discounts, and COD options in remote areas.

Some of the key players operating in the e-pharmacy market in India are 91Streets Media Technologies Private Limited (PharmEasy), 1mg, MedPlus Health Services Private Limited, Netmeds Marketplace Limited, Medlife, Apollo Pharmacies Pvt. Limited, Healthkart, mCHEMIST Global Private Limited, Medsonway Solutions Pvt Ltd, and Truemeds. In June 2021, Tata Digital bought the key e-pharmacy player, 1mg, and in the same month, PharmEasy acquired a 66% stake in Thyrocare.

