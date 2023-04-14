Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market Is Forecast to Grow By USD 2402.84 Billion by 2033, Accelerating at a CAGR of 19.80%

This Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market market report provides information about recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis and production analysis, market share, value chain optimization, the impact of localized an domestic market players, strategic market growth analysis, size, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, category market growths, product launches, application niches and dominance, geographic expansions, product approvals, technological innovations in the market. To obtain more information about Healthcare Information Technology (IT) market, our team can help you make informed market decisions to increase the market growth.

The Healthcare Information Technology (IT) market is projected to reach USD 2402.84 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 19.80% for the forecast year 2023 to 2033.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

• An Increasingly Large Number of Clinical Trials

Market growth is being accelerated by the increasing number of clinical trial sites. Clinical Trials currently lists 430,269 clinical trials with locations in all 50 US states and 221 foreign countries. As of October 2022, 430,269 studies had been registered, and 55,700 studies had posted their results. These clinical trials are increasing in number and require IT applications that make it easy for researchers to use. These are the key factors that help the market grow. This factor helps to boost the market growth.

• Market Players Make Technological Advancements More Significant

Many market players are creating efficient healthcare information technology platforms (IT) that help to increase the market growth. Mednet, a healthcare technology company launched software that allows for extended electronic patient reports (ePRO) capabilities in 2020. The ePRO module was designed to increase patient engagement and allow remote participation.

Opportunities

• Information Technology (IT), is in high demand

The market is growing because of the increasing demand for information technology. High adoption rates of digitalization tools like artificial intelligence, telehealth, and others in healthcare organizations are on the rise. These technologies improve the system, reduce inaccuracies, speed up the workflow, lower costs, and increase patient outcomes. This factor helps to boost the market growth.

• Government Initiatives Growing at a Rapid Rate

The key to a growing healthcare information technology market is government support. The need to lower healthcare costs is on the rise. There are many factors that have contributed to the growth of the market for healthcare information technology. These include a rising demand to manage regulatory compliances, high returns of investment in healthcare information technology (HCIT), growing usage of big data analytics, focus more on quality care, and the emergence of accountable care organizations.

The Report’s Key Benefits

• This study presents an analysis of the Healthcare Information Technology (IT) market industry. It also includes current trends and future forecasts to help determine potential investment pockets.

• This report contains information about the market share, key drivers, restrictions, and key drivers.

• We quantitatively analyze the market to highlight the potential for market growth after the title.

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis illustrates buyers and sellers in the market.

• The market analysis is based on the competition intensity and how it will change over time.

Highlights from the report

• An extensive background analysis that includes an assessment of parent markets

• Market dynamics are changing in important ways

• Market segmentation at the second or third levels

• Market size, volume, and value in historical, current, and projected years

• Evaluation and reporting on recent industry developments

• Strategies and market shares of key players

• Regional markets and emerging niche segments

• A market trajectory assessment objectively

• Company recommendations for increasing their market share

Competitive Analysis

This market competitive landscape outlines details for each competitor. Information includes company overview, financials, revenue generated, and investment in research and developing new markets. It also details global presence, production facilities and sites, production capacities, strengths and weaknesses of the company, product launches, product breadth and width, and application dominance. These data points are not specific to companies focus on the Healthcare Information Technology (IT) markets.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 394.6 billion Revenue forecast by 2033 USD 2402.84 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 19.80% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2033

Major Players in the market report:

McKesson Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Cerner Corporation

GE Healthcare

Philip Healthcare

Athenahealth, Inc.

Allscript Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Dell Technologies

Segmentation of the Market:

Segmentation by product & service type:

Healthcare IT provider solutions

Clinical healthcare IT solutions

Nonclinical healthcare IT solutions

Healthcare IT payer solutions

Healthcare IT outsourcing services

Segmentation by component:

Software

Hardware

Service

Segmentation by end users:

Healthcare provider

Hospitals

Ambulatory care centers

Home healthcare agencies, nursing homes and assisted living facilities

Diagnostic and imaging centers

Pharmacies

Healthcare payers

Private payers

Public Payers

Others

