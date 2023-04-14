Alexa
Red alert air pollution smothers central, south Taiwan

EPA issues orange alerts for north Taiwan, red lights for central and southern Taiwan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/14 14:27
Baguashan Buddha seen on polluted day in Changhua on April 4.

Baguashan Buddha seen on polluted day in Changhua on April 4. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Due to poor diffusion conditions, red and orange air pollution alerts peppered western Taiwan on Friday (April 14).

According to the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) the horizontal and vertical diffusion conditions in the western half of the country are poor and pollutants are likely to accumulate. In the afternoon, affected by photochemical reactions of atmospheric pollutants, the ozone concentration is likely to rise in western Taiwan.

From Friday evening to early Saturday morning (April 15) in Matsu, Kinmen, and western Taiwan, fog or low clouds are likely to form, affecting visibility.

The EPA predicted that orange alerts will be issued for air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups in northern Taiwan, Hsinchu, Miaoli, Matsu, and Kinmen on Friday. It also forecast red alerts for air that is unhealthy for all groups in central Taiwan, Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, and Pingtung.

The EPA recommended that the public reduce physical exertion and set aside more time to rest in between outdoor activities. Individuals with heart, respiratory, and cardiovascular disease, children, and the elderly need to use caution when venturing outdoors.
