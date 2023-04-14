Taiwan’s National Symphony Orchestra to perform in New York

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) has begun its tour in the U.S.

The New York Philharmonic invited the NSO to perform at the Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on April 21, which re-opened in 2023 after undergoing construction last year. The NSO will be the first foreign orchestra to perform.

Music Director of the NSO, German conductor Jun Markl, said on Tuesday (April 11) at a press event that the band has postponed international tours for years due to the COVID-19 surge. After taking the position at the NSO in 2022, he wants to introduce Taiwan’s high-level music to the world .

As Taiwan is an island surrounded by sea, the conductor selected the tunes that have marine elements, including the pieces by French composer Achille-Claude Debussy and Taiwan-based contemporary musicians.“We want to connect with the international world, raise awareness, and make more people be interested in Taiwan,” said Markl.

Notably, Taiwanese entrepreneur Charles Chen（陳致遠）pulled strings to make the performance take place smoothly. He told Taiwan News that he donated NT$100 million to purchase the firefly chandeliers above the stage at the Wu Tsai Theater.

In addition to the U.S tour, on Friday (April 14), NSO will perform with musicians from the Lincoln Center Chamber Music Society at the Lincoln Center. On April 19, they will perform at the Kennedy Center for the members of the Friends of Taiwan Foundation.

The band is slated to perform in Japan in May and Europe next year.