Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to expand operations in Japan with special license

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Chunghwa Telecom is set to expand operations in Japan after being granted a Specific Construction License by the Japanese government, it was reported on Thursday (April 13).

With the new license, Chunghwa Telecom Japan will be able to invest in, plan, and acquire large-scale construction projects with partners in Japan. This will allow Chunghwa Telecom to greatly expand internet and communications services for Taiwanese businesses operating in Japan, and to increase partnerships with local firms, according to a press release.

Wendy Chang (張維蓮), the president of Chunghwa Telecom Japan was quoted in the press release. “With the acquisition of the Specific Construction License for Telecommunication engineering business, we are confident that we can provide better services to enterprises entering the Japanese market and become the strongest backing for Taiwanese enterprises in Japan," Chang said.

The license is only granted to companies that pass strict government review with security clearance. It represents a company’s ability to manage large-scale projects and to make greater financial contributions to Japan’s construction industry and the nation’s infrastructure generally.

The company currently operates a global network across 11 countries, and maintains its own satellite coverage of markets in Southeast Asia, Australia, and Africa.

Chunghwa Telecom, which is Taiwan’s largest internet service provider, was previously a government-run corporation before it was privatized in 2005. Today, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications owns a 35% share of the company. Chunghwa Telecom Japan was founded in 2008.

Tokyo’s approval of a special construction license for the Taiwanese company indicates trust and confidence in Chunghwa Telecom’s capacity as a leading ICT service provider in the Indo-Pacific region.