"Jesus" is displayed on a large monitor and worship songs are played on stage as people gather for the "Easter Sunrise Service" at the Lincoln Memorial, Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Washington, hosted by the National Community Church. The Washington Monument is silhouetted as the sun rises and is seen beyond the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)