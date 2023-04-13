Single-use Bioprocessing Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% by 2032

The single-use bioprocessing market refers to the use of disposable equipment and components in biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes. Single-use bioprocessing is becoming increasingly popular due to its advantages over traditional stainless-steel systems, including reduced cross-contamination risk, increased flexibility, and reduced capital and operating costs. The global single-use bioprocessing market is driven by the increasing demand for biologics and biosimilars, as well as the adoption of single-use technologies by biopharmaceutical manufacturers.

The global single-use market for bioprocessing was valued at USD 18,300 Million in 2022. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2023-2032.

The demand for single-use bioprocessing is being driven by the increasing demand for biologics and biosimilars, which require specialized manufacturing processes and equipment. Single-use technologies are also becoming more popular among biopharmaceutical manufacturers due to their advantages in terms of flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and reduced contamination risk. The trend towards personalized medicine and targeted therapies is also contributing to the growth of the single-use bioprocessing market, as these treatments require specialized manufacturing processes and equipment.

North America is currently the largest market for single-use bioprocessing due to the presence of key biopharmaceutical manufacturers and a strong regulatory environment. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for biologics and biosimilars and the growing adoption of single-use technologies by manufacturers in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The key drivers of the single-use bioprocessing market include the increasing demand for biologics and biosimilars, which require specialized manufacturing processes and equipment, and the advantages of single-use technologies in terms of flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and reduced contamination risk. The trend towards personalized medicine and targeted therapies is also driving demand for specialized manufacturing processes and equipment, which can be provided by single-use technologies.

Restraints:

One of the main restraints for the single-use bioprocessing market is the potential for supply chain disruptions due to the dependence on a limited number of suppliers for key components and materials. There are also concerns about the environmental impact of disposable equipment and the need for proper disposal and recycling. Additionally, there may be limitations in the scalability of single-use technologies for larger manufacturing processes.

Opportunities:

The single-use bioprocessing market presents several opportunities for growth, including the development of new and innovative single-use technologies and components that can improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce waste. There is also potential for the adoption of single-use technologies in new and emerging biopharmaceutical markets, such as cell and gene therapy. Finally, the growing trend towards sustainable and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes presents an opportunity for the development of eco-friendly single-use technologies and components.

Challenges:

One of the main challenges for the single-use bioprocessing market is the need to balance cost-effectiveness with quality and safety, as biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes require strict quality control and regulatory compliance. This requires innovation in materials and design to create single-use technologies that meet the required standards. Another challenge is the competition from traditional stainless-steel systems, which may offer greater scalability and durability for larger manufacturing processes.

Segmentation of Single-use Bioprocessing Market:

By Product

Simple & Peripheral Elements Bags Tubing, Filters, Connectors, & Transfer Systems Sampling Systems Probes & Sensors pH Sensor Oxygen Sensors Pressure Sensors Temperature Sensors Conductivity Sensors Flow Sensors Other sensors Others

Apparatus & Plants Bioreactors, By Capacity Up to 1000L Above 1000L to 2000L Above 2000L Filtration system Mixing, Storage, & Filling Systems Chromatography Systems Pumps Other

Work Equipment

By Workflow

Upstream

Fermentation

Downstream

By End-Use

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturer CMOs & CROs In-house Manufacturer

Academic & Clinical Research Institutes

Market Key Players:

Sartorius AG

Corning Incorporated

Pall Corporation

General Electric Company

Eppendorf AG

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

PBS Biotech, Inc.

Entegris, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Kuhner AG

Other Key Players

This comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis of the Single-use Bioprocessing market by utilizing a combination of qualitative and quantitative methodologies. The research process was carried out by industry analysts and experts, who engaged with key industry participants across the value chain to collect valuable insights. The report is backed by primary research, which includes interviews with leading company officials, and secondary research, which involves extensive online research through trusted sources such as news articles, press releases and company reports.

The information presented in the report is authentic, reliable and provides valuable insight into the marketplace, enabling readers to make informed decisions. With a targeted approach, this report aims to provide businesses with crucial insights that can aid them in making strategic decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

