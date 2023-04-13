Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Woman pays fine for bringing meat into Taiwan after assets seized

Woman fined NT$200,000 for bringing over 1.5 kg of meat products into Taiwan

  1282
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/13 20:51
Taoyuan Branch of the Administrative Enforcement Agency. (Facebook, Administrative Enforcement Agency Taoyuan Branch photo)

Taoyuan Branch of the Administrative Enforcement Agency. (Facebook, Administrative Enforcement Agency Taoyuan Branch photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese woman paid a NT$200,000 (US$6,600) fine for illegally carrying meat products into Taiwan a week after finding out the authorities had seized her assets.

According to a press release issued on Thursday (April 13) by the Administrative Enforcement Agency’s Taoyuan Branch, a woman surnamed Wang (王) from Zhongli District, Taoyuan City, was caught bringing over 1.5 kg of pork hot dogs, pork sausages, and donkey meat into the country in October last year. In response, the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine gave her a fine of NT$200,000, in accordance with the Statute for Prevention and Control of Infectious Animal Diseases.

As the fine was overdue, the bureau referred the case to the Administrative Enforcement Agency’s Taoyuan Branch. The branch then investigated Wang’s assets, and seized her bank savings and stocks.

Wang paid the fine within a week after her assets were seized.
meat products
Administrative Enforcement Agency

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese drunk driver gets his restaurant's alcohol confiscated
Taiwanese drunk driver gets his restaurant's alcohol confiscated
2023/01/10 16:53
Taiwan agency to remove sculpture similar to work of Japanese artist
Taiwan agency to remove sculpture similar to work of Japanese artist
2022/10/19 19:33
Man in northern Taiwan arrested, detained for evading quarantine related fine
Man in northern Taiwan arrested, detained for evading quarantine related fine
2022/08/24 20:09
Man could face arrest for failing to pay NT$1 million for quarantine violation in east Taiwan
Man could face arrest for failing to pay NT$1 million for quarantine violation in east Taiwan
2022/03/07 19:39
Thai man arrested in south Taiwan after sausages infected with ASF intercepted in mail
Thai man arrested in south Taiwan after sausages infected with ASF intercepted in mail
2022/01/24 17:33