Woman pays fine for bringing meat into Taiwan after assets seized

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese woman paid a NT$200,000 (US$6,600) fine for illegally carrying meat products into Taiwan a week after finding out the authorities had seized her assets.

According to a press release issued on Thursday (April 13) by the Administrative Enforcement Agency’s Taoyuan Branch, a woman surnamed Wang (王) from Zhongli District, Taoyuan City, was caught bringing over 1.5 kg of pork hot dogs, pork sausages, and donkey meat into the country in October last year. In response, the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine gave her a fine of NT$200,000, in accordance with the Statute for Prevention and Control of Infectious Animal Diseases.

As the fine was overdue, the bureau referred the case to the Administrative Enforcement Agency’s Taoyuan Branch. The branch then investigated Wang’s assets, and seized her bank savings and stocks.

Wang paid the fine within a week after her assets were seized.