Underwater Drone Market The Next Wave of Product Differentiation: A Look until 2031 | The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation

Underwater drones are the unmanned underwater vehicles designed to enhance the analysis of what lies below the oceans, seas and rivers. Underwater drones dive deep down the oceans and help locate and detect the oil & gas reserves, marine life, submerged archaeological sites, and temperature variations, and others. The sensors, manipulator arms, cameras, and other equipment fitted on the underwater drones simplifies the inspection and surveillance task for oil & gas companies and defense forces. This boosts the demand for underwater drones globally.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents analytical depiction of the global underwater drones market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY PLAYERS

o The Boeing Company

o Lockheed Martin Corporation

o Bluefin Robotics

o Saab Seaeye Ltd

o Teledyne Marine Group

o Kongsberg Maritime

o Oceaneering International, Inc.

o TechnipFMC plc

o ECA Group

o Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

o Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)

o Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV)

o Hybrid Vehicles

By Application

o Defense & Security

o Scientific Research

o Commercial Exploration

o Others

By Propulsion System

o Electric System

o Mechanical System

o Hybrid System

By Product Type

o Micro

o Small and Medium

o Light Work-Class

o Heavy Work-Class

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? Russia

? UK

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? India

? Japan

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Latin America

? Middle East

