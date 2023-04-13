Air Traffic Control Market Productivity and Efficiency: The Future of B2B Products until 2031 | Adacel Technologies Limited, BAE Systems

The report highlights quite a few elements of the Air Traffic Control Market , such as market definition, market segmentation, opposition analysis, and search for methodology. Additionally, it affords data about market forces and constraints that aid organizations make educated guesses about whether or not or no longer to enlarge or decrease the manufacturing of a superb product.

Air traffic control helps in guiding the aircraft pilots from taxi to takeoff, through the air and reach safely to the ground. The aim behind the ATC is to avoid possible collisions of the aircrafts as well as to speed up the air traffic flow smoothly. ATC provides services to all private, military, and commercial aircraft operating within its airspace. The air traffic control market is driven by factors such as rise in number of airports, need of better airspace management systems, and increase in number of passengers. However, potential risk of cyber threat, and high cost of ATC systems restrict the market growth. Moreover, adoption of the satellite based air-traffic control systems creates lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study comprises analytical depiction of the air traffic control market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Market Players

– Adacel Technologies Limited

– BAE Systems

– Frequentis AG

– Indra Sistemas SA

– Leonardo S.p.A

– Northrop Grumman Corporation

– Raytheon Technologies Corporation

– Saab AB

– SkySoft-ATM

– Thales Group

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Airspace

– ARTCC

– TRACON

– ATCT

– Remote Tower

By Application

– Communication

– Navigation

– Surveillance

– Automation

By Offerings

– Hardware

– Software & solutions

– Services

By Airport Size

– Large

– Medium

– Small

By Level of Automation

– Level 4

– Level 5

By Sector

– Commercial

– Military & Defense

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

