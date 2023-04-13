Space Launch Services Market The Future of Mobility Products: A Look until 2031 | Antrix Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

The report highlights quite a few elements of the Space Launch Services Market, such as market definition, market segmentation, opposition analysis, and search for methodology. Additionally, it affords data about market forces and constraints that aid organizations make educated guesses about whether or not or no longer to enlarge or decrease the manufacturing of a superb product.

The global space launch services market was valued at $9.88 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $32.41 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to 2027.The space launch services market is associated with the activities carried out by space launch service providers. It consists of a series of events such as ordering, conversion, construction, stacking and assembly, integration of payload, and launch. The entry of private launch service providers resulted into decrease in the launch cost and new technologies marking a new phase in the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and space launch services market forecast from 2019 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the space launch services market growth is provided in the study.

? Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for building strategies.

? Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the competitive scenario.

? The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable space launch services industry growth and space launch services market trends.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Antrix Corporation Ltd.,

– Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

– Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SPACEX)

– AIRBUS S.A.S (Arianespace)

– Safran (Arianespace)

– The Boeing Company (United Launch Alliance)

– Lockheed Martin Corp. (United Launch Alliance)

– State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS

– Rocket Lab USA

– S7 Space (Sea Launch)

– Starsem

– China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

– Northrop Grumman Corp.

Other players in the value chain of the market include Astrobotic., Firefly Aerospace, Swedish Space Corporation, Maxar Technologies Inc., Vector Launch, Inc., Virgin Galactic, BLUE ORIGIN, and others

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR777

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Payload

o Satellite

o Human Spacecraft

o Cargo

o Testing Probes

o Strotallite

– By Launch Platform

o Land

o Air

o Sea

– By Service Type

o Pre-Launch

o Post Launch

– By Launch Vehicle

o Small (Less Than 300tons)

o Heavy (Above 300 tons)

– By End-User

o Government & Military

o Commercial

– By Country

o U.S.

o Russia

o Other European Countries

o China

o India

o Japan

o New Zealand

o Rest of the World

