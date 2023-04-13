Owner of pitbull that attacked and killed neighbor jailed for five months

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hsinchu District Court has found a woman whose pit bull killed a neighbor guilty of manslaughter and sentenced her to five months in prison and two years on probation.

The sentencing document said the 55-year-old surnamed Fan, (范) kept a pet pit bull at her home in Jianshi Township, Hsinchu County. On Oct. 10, 2011, around 1 p.m., a neighbor surnamed Hsu (徐) came to her house to chat, CNA reported.

Fan saw the neighbor, who was intoxicated, teasing the pit bull but did not prevent the attack from happening. The dog bit Hsu on his right thigh and refused to let go.

Instead of acting to prevent the attack, Fan asked her cohabitant surnamed Chao (趙) to hold Hsu's upper body and try to pull him free of the dog. This resulted in hemorrhagic shock, and he later died at the hospital.

The judge said that Fan should have known her pit bull was an aggressive animal, but she did not take effective protective measures. The dog should have worn a muzzle.

Taking into account that Fan confessed to the crime and reached a settlement with the victim’s family, the judge sentenced her to five months in prison for manslaughter, which may be commuted to fines, and two years in probation. The sentence can be appealed.