Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market Size Expected to Reach USD 92.58 Billion by 2033, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.00%

The Electronic Chemicals and Materials market is projected to reach USD 92.58 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.00% for the forecast year 2023 to 2033.

Market Dynamics:

The consumer electronics market has seen rapid growth over the last few years. Consumer electronics market growth is fueled by the availability of affordable devices, such as TVs and mobiles, as well as the increase in disposable income. Smartphone penetration has increased in most emerging countries, including India, Brazil, and the UAE. Manufacturers are now using more affordable materials to reduce manufacturing and production costs and create products that are affordable. These strategies will help increase consumer electronics’ market penetration. The market is growing because of the increasing demand for electronic chemicals.

• High use of semiconductors

A variety of electronic chemicals and materials are used in the semiconductor industry, including specialty gases, conductive materials, and silicon wafers. Semiconductors are used in the manufacture of many electronic components, including integrated circuits, transistors, and diodes. These components are used in the design of electronic devices, such as smartphones, televisions, and smartwatches. Smartphones, smartwatches, and other electronic devices are in high demand due to the rising standard of living, increased per-capita income, rapid urbanization, and improved lifestyle. The market is growing because of the high use of semiconductor chemicals and other materials, as well as the increasing demand for electronic devices.

• Flat panel displays are in high demand due to the rising demand for electronic chemicals.

Electronic chemicals and materials are seeing a boom in demand for OLED and LED televisions. The market for flat panel displays is dominated by flat panel display manufacturers from China, South Korea, and Taiwan. These flat panel displays are found in automobiles, personal computers, smartphones, as well as a wide range of other products. The majority of TV screens use liquid crystal displays (LCDs). OLEDs (organic light-emitting diodes) and quantum dots are also used in TV screens. Smartphone displays can also use OLEDs and LCDs. Flat panel displays can be made from a wide variety of materials and chemicals. Flat panel displays are in high demand around the world. This is why the electronic chemicals and materials market is growing.

Competitive Analysis

This market competitive landscape outlines details for each competitor. Information includes company overview, financials, revenue generated, and investment in research and developing new markets. It also details global presence, production facilities and sites, production capacities, strengths and weaknesses of the company, product launches, product breadth and width, and application dominance. These data points are not specific to companies focus on the Electronic Chemicals and Materials markets.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 51.7 billion Revenue forecast by 2033 USD 92.58 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.00% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2033

Major Players in the market report:

Ashland Inc.

BASF Electronic Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

JSM Corporation

Albemarle Corporation

Air Liquide Holdings Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

AZ Electronic Materials plc

KMG Chemicals

Segmentation of the Market:

Segmentation by form:

Solid

Liquids

Gaseous

Segmentation by type:

Silicon wafers

PCB laminates

Specialty gases

Photoresists

Wet chemicals

CMP slurries

Low k dielectric

Others

Segmentation by application:

Semiconductors & integrated circuits (IC)

Printed circuit boards (PCB)

