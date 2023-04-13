Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Size Is Anticipated to Hit USD 4.32 Billion by 2033

This Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market market report provides information about recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis and production analysis, market share, value chain optimization, the impact of localized an domestic market players, strategic market growth analysis, size, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, category market growths, product launches, application niches and dominance, geographic expansions, product approvals, technological innovations in the market. To obtain more information about Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market, our team can help you make informed market decisions to increase the market growth.

The Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market is projected to reach USD 4.32 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.51% for the forecast year 2023 to 2033.

Market Overview:

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI), also known as insufficient pancreatic enzymes, is an inability to properly digest food. EPI is common in people with Shwachman–Diamond Syndrome or cystic fibrosis. EPI is also caused by the gradual loss of pancreatic enzyme-producing cells. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency, also known as EPI, can disrupt normal growth, life expectancy, and immune system response. Exocrine pancreatic dysfunction (EPI) is characterized by symptoms such as diarrhea and steatorrhea.

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market is growing due to rising incidences and demand for advanced therapeutics. The strong presence of a significant number of pipeline drugs is another factor that has contributed to the growth of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

The key barriers to the growth of the exocrine pancreatic insufficiency industry are a lack of technological awareness and technology reach in many emerging countries. Market growth is affected by strict regulatory measures and difficulties in getting approvals for drugs from regulatory authorities.

Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency market growth is key to developing countries’ rising geriatric population. Growing awareness and technological advances in these countries make it possible for the market to grow.

Competitive Analysis

This market competitive landscape outlines details for each competitor. Information includes company overview, financials, revenue generated, and investment in research and developing new markets. It also details global presence, production facilities and sites, production capacities, strengths and weaknesses of the company, product launches, product breadth and width, and application dominance. These data points are not specific to companies focus on the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency markets.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 2.3 billion Revenue forecast by 2033 USD 4.32 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.51% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2033

Major Players in the market report:

Axcan

Aptalis Pharma Inc.

Eli Lilly & Co.

Cilian AG

Nordmark Arzneimittel GmbH & Co.KG

Laboratoires Mayoly Spindler

Abbvie Inc.

Allergan plc

Digestive Carew Inc.

Cilian AG

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AzuRx Biopharma, Inc.

Segmentation of the Market:

Segmentation by therapeutics:

Pancreatic Enzyme Replacement Therapy (PERT) Drugs

Creon

Zenpep

Pancreaze

Ultresa

Viokace

Pertzye

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Drugs, Pipeline Analysis, Sollpura (Liprotamase)

Segmentation by diagnostic tests:

Blood Tests

Endoscopic Ultra-Sonography (EUS)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

CT Scanning

