Doctors: Italy's Berlusconi continues to improve in ICU

ROME (AP) — Doctors caring for former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi reported a further “constant improvement” in his condition Thursday as he receives treatment for a lung infection and apparent kidney problems caused by chronic leukemia.

The 86-year-old remained in intensive care at Milan’s San Raffaele clinic, where he was admitted April 5 with breathing problems.

After his hospitalization, Berlusconi’s longtime physician, Dr. Alberto Zangrillo, revealed the former three-time premier had been dealing with chronic leukemia for some time and was being treated for a related lung infection.

Zangrillo and oncologist Dr. Fabio Circeri reported Thursday that Berlusconi experienced “a further constant improvement in the respiratory and renal functioning” over the previous 72 hours.

The treatment had helped to contain inflammation and a high number of white blood cells, the doctors said. An elevated white blood cell count indicates an infection, and leukemia typically causes an overproduction of abnormal cells.

Berlusconi has suffered numerous health problems over the years, including heart ailments and COVID-19 in 2020, which saw him hospitalized for 10 days. He has had a pacemaker for years, underwent heart surgery to replace an aortic valve in 2016 and overcame prostate cancer decades ago.