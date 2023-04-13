Photo of the Day: Anti-CCP protest spotted in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This protest against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was spotted in Taipei on Sunday (April 9) in the midst of military drills carried out around Taiwan that weekend.

In response to the meeting between Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command on Saturday (April 8) announced three days of military exercises around Taiwan dubbed "Joint Sword" that would take place from April 8-10. Midway through these drills on Sunday, this group of protesters was spotted in Taipei's Ximending neighborhood.

Two of the protestors could be seen dressed as the "CCP Virus," a term used by some groups who blame the CCP for creating or releasing COVID. Another protester was dressed as Winnie the Pooh in a Qing Dynasty (1644–1911) imperial robe.

One of the placards held by the protesters read: "The new crown virus created by the CCP has killed at least 6.82 million innocent people around the world." Two small children can be seen standing in front of a sign that claims the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission have been "bought and paid by the CCP."

A mock grave for CCP Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平) was also erected. Offerings included incense in front of a Winnie the Pooh doll, joss paper, and two beverage cups from Ching Shin Fu Chuan.

The websites listed on some of the signs, such as GNEWS are affiliated with exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wenguo (郭文貴), who was arrested on March 15 for his alleged involvement in a US$1 billion fraud conspiracy. The sign condemning the DOJ and SEC could indicate that the protesters are supporters of Guo.



(Reddit, Notdenyinganything photo)



(Reddit, Notdenyinganything photo)



(Reddit, Notdenyinganything photo)



Offerings in front of a mock grave for Xi. (Reddit, Notdenyinganything photo)