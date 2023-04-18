AstraZeneca and Sofiva Genomics sign Asia Diagnostic Alliance MOU to promote HRD testing

SOFIVA GENOMICS announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with global, science-led biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to promote awareness and improve access to Homologous Repair Deficiency (HRD) testing in Asia.

During the signing ceremony in Taiwan, AstraZeneca and SOFIVA GENOMICS agreed to work together to raise awareness of HRD testing among healthcare professionals in Asia and provide 50 HRD testing to ovarian cancer patients in Thailand and Indonesia.

SOFIVA GENOMICS has been deeply involved in precision medicine for years, including tumor molecular profiling, molecular targeted therapy, and liquid biopsy in cancer monitoring. Recently, SOFIVA GENOMICS offered HRD status testing that can assist doctors in evaluating whether patients are suitable for treatment with PARP inhibitors.

“At AstraZeneca, we are constantly looking for innovative opportunities to better serve patients and this partnership with Sofiva will play an important role to make our medicines more accessible. The collaboration between the pharmaceutical industry, laboratories, as well as key clinical providers, allows us to bring a comprehensive set of solutions to patients,” said Ti Hwei How, Vice President, International Oncology and Market Access at AstraZeneca.

“We greatly value our partnership with AstraZeneca. It has been great to see and to work together, to improving patients’ outcomes through optimizing accessibility of HRD testing and for better ovarian cancer management and treatment,” said Dr. Chia-Cheng Hung, General Manager and Lab Director of SOFIVA GENOMICS.

About SOFIVA GENOMICS:

SOFIVA GENOMICS is one of the largest genetic testing companies in Taiwan, accredited by LDTS, TAF, and certified by CAP and Illumina. Starting from maternal fetal medicine (MFM), including reproductive, prenatal, and neonatal genetic testing, SOFIVA GENOMICS has expanded the scope of its services to precision medicine, including cancer genetic screening, targeted therapy, and monitoring recurrence or relapse. SOFIVA GENOMICS provides one-stop genetic testing service in maternal fetal medicine and precision medicine.